ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose

OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
NEWPORT, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up: Jacksonville, And A New Era For Duke

Date Nov. 7 || Time 7:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCN. No matter what happens this season, it’ll be historic: it’s the first time since 1980 that Mike Krzyzewski hasn’t roamed the sidelines at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While it was a sad farewell to...
DURHAM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete

Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Veterans job fair held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville Tuesday. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 at 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River

— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rain, wind expected as Nicole makes landfall

CARTERET COUNTY — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains into the area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms approximately 750 miles East of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch

A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bobby Moses; service November 12

Master Gunnery Sergeant Bobby J. Moses, USMC, Ret. of Raleigh, and formerly of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Master Gunnery...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete

Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC board to meet

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Doris Willis, 90; no service

Doris “LaVee” Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh. “LaVee” was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass. She spent many years caring for others as a licensed nurse. “LaVee” had a nurturing and loving soul. Family was important to her, and she will be deeply missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy