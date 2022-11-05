Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose
OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan boys capture 3A state championship, the first cross country team title in county history
KERNERSVILLE — Croatan made history on Saturday, doing something by a county cross country team that had never been done before. The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance. They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10...
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
carolinacoastonline.com
West collects top-20 spots at 3A cross country state meet; boys take 16th, girls finish 18th
KERNERSVILLE — West Carteret secured a pair of top-20 finishes on Saturday at the 3A cross country state championship. The boys placed 16th out of 21 teams, while the girls claimed 17th out of 18 squads. The boys posted 343 points at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex to finish...
dukebasketballreport.com
Next Up: Jacksonville, And A New Era For Duke
Date Nov. 7 || Time 7:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCN. No matter what happens this season, it’ll be historic: it’s the first time since 1980 that Mike Krzyzewski hasn’t roamed the sidelines at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While it was a sad farewell to...
carolinacoastonline.com
West names gym in McClanahan’s honor; former coach leads boys basketball over two decades
MOREHEAD CTY — Craig McClanahan was on the bench for 21 years as the West Carteret boys basketball coach. His presence will now be felt for decades to come after the gymnasium was dedicated last weekend to the late coach. It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan...
carolinacoastonline.com
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete
Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
WITN
Veterans job fair held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville Tuesday. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 at 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rain, wind expected as Nicole makes landfall
CARTERET COUNTY — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains into the area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms approximately 750 miles East of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning.
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
carolinacoastonline.com
Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch
A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bobby Moses; service November 12
Master Gunnery Sergeant Bobby J. Moses, USMC, Ret. of Raleigh, and formerly of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Master Gunnery...
carolinacoastonline.com
Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete
Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
CCC board to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
carolinacoastonline.com
Doris Willis, 90; no service
Doris “LaVee” Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh. “LaVee” was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass. She spent many years caring for others as a licensed nurse. “LaVee” had a nurturing and loving soul. Family was important to her, and she will be deeply missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
Next meeting of N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will take place Nov. 16-18
EMERALD ISLE — The next meeting of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Inn in Emerald Isle. This is another important moment in the ongoing fight for fisheries management reform led by Coastal Conservation Association of N.C. Event Details:. What: N.C...
