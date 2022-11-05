Read full article on original website
Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16
The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
Tottenham-Liverpool: Spurs denied penalty as Trent pushes Sessegnon in area
Tottenham's penalty appeals were waved away after Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed Ryan Sessegnon in the area. Tottenham thought they should have had a penalty in the first half of their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday for a Trent Alexander-Arnold push on Ryan Sessegnon. Liverpool took the lead through...
Liverpool's Mo Salah 'one of best you ever saw', says Jurgen Klopp after Tottenham win
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian's match-winning brace against Tottenham on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah after the Epyptian's match-winning brace against Tottenham, calling the 30-year-old 'one of the best strikers you ever saw'. Salah scored two fine goals for the...
'London is still red' – Lauren praises Arsenal 'warriors' after win at Chelsea
Former Arsenal defender Lauren has hailed Mikel Arteta's men following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Former Arsenal right-back Lauren has heaped praised on the Gunners following their 1-0 win at Chelsea and insists 'London is still red'. Arsenal put on an impressive display at Stamford Bridge and...
Cristiano Ronaldo named captain for Manchester United's game at Aston Villa
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as captain by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for Sunday's Premier League clash at Aston Villa. The Portuguese forward started the season on the bench after missing most of pre-season and was keen to leave the club in the summer. Thank you for reading...
Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
Relentless Newcastle go third in Premier League with efficient win at Southampton
Eddie Howe's mightily impressive Magpies kept their seventh clean sheet of the season as they made it nine games without defeat. Miguel Almiron scored for the fourth straight game as Newcastle (opens in new tab) once again reaffirmed their top-four credentials with a clinical 4-1 win away to Southampton (opens in new tab).
What soccer cleats does Lionel Messi wear?
Apart from that very odd period at the start of his career, Argentina and PSG forward Lionel Messi has always worn Adidas cleats. Pictures of him wearing Nike Total 90 boots after breaking into the Barcelona first team are so weird that they're regularly shared on social media to great shock and bewilderment.
Liverpool finally win Premier League away game as Salah double sinks Tottenham
Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half and Liverpool survived a Spurs fightback to claim all three points in north London. Liverpool have finally won a Premier League game away from home after Mohamed Salah's first-half double proved enough for the Reds to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday. Salah...
Arsenal report: Gunners readying big-money bid for winger dubbed 'Ukrainian Neymar'
Arsenal are said to be stepping up their efforts to secure the services of one of Europe's most prodigious attacking talents. Arsenal are reportedly working on a bid potentially worth more than £50m for Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Mykhailo Mudryk. The Gunners have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old winger...
Adidas Copa Sense review: Are these the best soccer cleats for passers?
Simplistic, sophisticated and super snug, the Copa Sense has raised the bar for passing players everywhere. For our Adidas Copa Sense review, we tested the firm ground studs. The best soccer cleats for passing are black, leather and fairly traditional. Right? That's what everyone imagines. We check over 250 million...
Manchester United well beaten as Aston Villa make dream start under Unai Emery
Manchester United were second best against Aston Villa as the Birmingham club got off to a flyer under new manager Unai Emery. Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as Aston Villa got off to a dream start under new manager Unai Emery with an impressive 3-1 win over Erik ten Hag's side on Sunday.
WATCH: Olivier Giroud scores sensational late winner for AC Milan – then gets sent off
AC Milan (opens in new tab)'s 2-1 victory over Spezia on Saturday ended in dramatic fashion as Olivier Giroud popped up with an acrobatic 89th-minute winner – then saw red for taking his shirt off in celebration. Giroud's impressive left-footed finish was a strike worthy of removing his shirt...
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Saints face relegation battle
Southampton have parted with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with the club 18th in the Premier League, after just one win in the last nine games. Southampton have announced the sacking of their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl 14 games into the Premier League season. The news will come as little surprise to Saints...
Best Adidas soccer cleats: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah
Looking for the best Adidas cleats? Look no further. The German brand are one of the most recognisable names around the world, boasting some of the biggest stars in their army – and they even sometimes wheel out the likes of David Beckham for new releases. If you're simply looking for the best soccer cleats of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
Why FSG are looking to sell Liverpool now – key reasons and why it makes sense for them
It was news that arrived completely out of the blue, shortly after Monday’s Champions League draw; Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group were open to selling the club. While FSG’s public statement in response to the reporter who first broke the news, David Ornstein of The Athletic, doesn’t outright say as much, effectively, the most successful club in English football history is ‘for sale.’
World Cup 2022: Neymar feels mid-season staging will improve quality of tournament
The Brazil icon has highlighted one positive of a winter World Cup – and named England among his favourites to lift the trophy. Holding the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) during the domestic season will only enhance the quality of football at the tournament, according to Neymar.
Will LeBron James remain minority shareholder after Liverpool owner puts club up for sale?
Basketball player LeBron James bought a two per cent stake in Liverpool in 2011, but will he keep that once FSG sell the club?. Basketball star LeBron James is set to relinquish his minority shareholding in Liverpool. It was revealed yesterday that the club has been put up for sale...
Full Europa League draw: Manchester United face Barcelona in play-off round
The Europa League has thrown up a bunch of exciting fixtures between heavyweight clubs just looking to progress to the last-16 of the tournament. The Europa League draw for the play-off round of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Barcelona in the standout tie of the round.
Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Brazilian starlet, as Palmeiras have already found his replacement
Arsenal are so close to signing one Palmeiras star that the Brazilian outfit have already lined up his replacement. Coach Abel Ferreira is said to be so resigned to losing 21-year-old midfielder Danilo that he's already lined up Wallace of Udinese to return to Brazil. Arsenal have been linked with Danilo since January of this year but are yet to make a move.
