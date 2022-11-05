Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Lock your car doors, remove keys amid crazy rise in auto thefts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Dongan Hills street, according to police. While law enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to...
Man, 25, found with bruises, cuts inside Brooklyn sports bar: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man found inside a Brooklyn sports bar Sunday night, authorities said.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
Staten Island officials, educators and NYPD say communication will be priority after Tottenville H.S. shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slew of Staten Island political leaders gathered at Borough Hall on Monday to discuss the hot topic of school safety in the wake of the October shooting outside of Tottenville High School that landed a student in the hospital. In the nearly two weeks...
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
Assemblyman Fall hosts generational wealth forum for S.I. small businesses, residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall (D-Richmond, Manhattan, Brooklyn) held the first forum of his generational wealth forum series at the Canvas Institute on Nov. 3, 2022, according to a Nov. 4, 2022 press release. Over 50 people gathered to listen to officials and their advice. The...
Trial of Staten Island driver in crash that paralyzed woman: Key moments and what comes next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The trial of Robert Mustari has revealed shocking details and horrific accounts about the night a local business owner, mother and avid motorcycle enthusiast was maimed in a horrific crash in which Mustari was driving. But what likely will be the most intense testimony by...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
John Titta, owner of John’s Lane Market in New Dorp, dies at 95
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
hobokengirl.com
These 2 Dogs Are Looking For Forever Homes in North Jersey or NYC
Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
Video: Individuals sought by cops for questioning in connection with robbery of convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals sought for questioning in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store more than a month ago in Port Richmond. The incident occurred on Oct. 4 at about 2:50 p.m. inside 1067...
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
