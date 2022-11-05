Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State No. 14 in CFP Rankings
Penn State is No. 14 in Week 2 of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings. Coach James Franklin’s team debuted at No. 15 last week and has moved up slightly after a 45-14 win at Indiana this past Saturday. The team is the third-highest ranked amongst Big Ten...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: Penn State Football Closer to Maryland Than Ohio State and Michigan
On Saturday, Penn State avenged its controversial 36-35 loss to Indiana when Michael Penix Jr. scored on a two-point conversion in overtime by dominating the Hoosiers 45-14 in a game that they dominated start to finish, and there is no need to talk any more of that performance. I want...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Mike Locksley, Signature Wins, Drew Shelton
Penn State bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with a resounding 45-14 win over Indiana and is looking to go undefeated for the second week in a row. In its penultimate home game on Saturday, Penn State will face off against a school that he is familiar with, Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Hunter Nourzad Explains Decision to Stay in School
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad made headlines early Tuesday morning when he announced via Twitter that he’s returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. Nourzad transferred to Penn State after 2021, having previously been part of Cornell’s program since 2018. His role on coach James Franklin’s team has increased in recent weeks since starting left guard Landon Tengwall got injured in warmups before Penn State’s game against Michigan Oct. 15.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU K Jake Pinegar Undecided on 2023 Return
Penn State offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced early Tuesday morning that he plans to return to Penn State in 2023. Another fifth-year senior, kicker Jake Pinegar, isn’t ready to announce anything. Pinegar told reporters via Zoom Tuesday morning that he has yet to decide what he’ll do for the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Allen, Singleton Carrying PSU Rushing Attack
The conditions were right for Penn State’s ground game to dominate in more ways than one. Although the wind wasn’t as strong as people heard it might be, Memorial Stadium’s conditions favored a ground-based attack. So did the matchup: Penn State’s tandem of freshmen backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton against an Indiana run defense running out of steam.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Not Just Winning, but Dominating, Important for Penn State This November
Let’s face it: the Indiana team Penn State mauled 45-14 in Bloomington Saturday isn’t good. Neither is the Rutgers team it plays in Piscataway Nov. 19 or the Michigan State team it plays in Happy Valley Nov. 26. Maryland is decent, but that’s all it is. The...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship
Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Winthrop
Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop. Here are five things to know. Penn State’s celebrated 2022 recruiting class will have plenty of eyes on it this season, and the question of “how good, how soon” will start to be answered Monday. Kebba Nije, a 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward from Centreville, Ohio, leads the way for Penn State’s class. According to 247Sports, Nije is the third-highest-rated signee in Penn State history, behind Tony Carr and Class of 2023 commit Carey Booth. Nije isn’t the only impressive prospect Penn State has. Jameel Brown, Kanye Clary, Evan Mahaffey and Demetrius Lilley are all three stars.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Happiest Dude’: Sean Clifford Thankful to be Penn State’s QB
Say what you will about Sean Clifford, and by now, you probably have said plenty about Penn State’s starting quarterback. In more than three and a half seasons as the starter and more than five and a half with the program overall, Clifford’s received his share of praise from Penn State’s fanbase.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Women’s Soccer to Host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s soccer punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sunday with a 3-2 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game. Monday, it found out who it’d be playing against in the Big Dance. Second-seeded Penn State will take on Quinnipiac in the first round in Happy Valley.
nittanysportsnow.com
Pickett, Funk Lead Penn State to Season-Opening win Over Winthrop
STATE COLLEGE, PA– Coming into the season-opener, Penn State knew it had an experienced backcourt and, of course, Jalen Pickett. Neither disappointed in the 93-68 win over Winthrop Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett exploded for 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the game en...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
