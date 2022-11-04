Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Unleashes Her Inner Swiftie After Doing This BIG Move for Taylor Swift
Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic musicians in the music industry and she recently praised Taylor Swift for her record-breaking chart placement on the Billboard Hot100. Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the "Jolene" songstress was asked to comment on the pop star's recent record.
Taylor Swift NOT To Star In 'Deadpool 3', But Ryan Reynolds Might Reconsider?
Ryan Reynolds debunked the fan theories-Taylor Swift will not be starring in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie with him, however, she is welcome. While Reynolds was out and about to promote his new holiday movie, "Spirited," several questions about their family friend, Swift, came up in interviews. One particular topic...
Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2023: Fans Scramble To Get Ready To Buy Tickets
Taylor Swift is coming back in full force for her upcoming "Eras" tour, which is set to start in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. "The Eras" tour is expected to be one of 2023's biggest tours, linked with major demands. According to Buzzfeed News, some fans, who are called Swifties,...
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
Alanis Morissette Rock Hall Performance Absent: Singer DISRESPECTED Before Show?
Alanis Morissette is one of the most prolific female rock artists in the world. She has sold more than 75 million records worldwide apart from making her mark as one of the best Alternative singers in the music industry. Supposedly, Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo, among many other female singers, in...
Taylor Swift Demanded Joe Alwyn To Sign A Prenup Before They Could Get Married?
Taylor Swift is ready to marry her longtime lover, Joe Alwyn, but there is one condition. According to the National Enquirer, the "Midnights" hitmaker feels she is already of marriageable age. She does, however, want to guarantee that she and the British actor will not have any problems if their marriage does not work out.
Britney Spears Health: 'Concerning' Behavior, Dancing On Instagram Explained
In the past few months, Britney Spears had been enthusing her fans with her newfound freedom that the horrors of years-long conservatorship had kept her away. To loop others in, the pop star had been posting videos of herself dancing to any song that she was vibing at the time. Either naked or with her favorite underwear, Spears is letting her childhood self enjoy and dance away her inhibitions.
Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Tickets, Lineup, Everything You Need To Know
The highly-awaited Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 is coming to town, and the two headliners for Day 1 are acts you don't want to miss. The Capital Jingle Bell Ball is an annual music event held every December by the British radio giant Capital FM and The O2 in London. Among the acts that have performed before are Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and even Janet Jackson.
Is Andy Taylor Alright? Duran Duran Guitarist Diagnosed With THIS Dreaded Health Issue
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor skipped the band's historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to a worrying reason. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Duran Duran on Saturday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All members attended the event except for Taylor, who is reportedly facing a dreaded health issue.
Aaron Carter's Final Video A Day Before Death: Singer Reminisced About Hilary Duff
Aaron Carter mentioned Hilary Duff or 'Lizzie Magudo' for him on the final video before his death. He was bantering with a friend and while it is not clear why he mentioned his childhood sweetheart, he got the sweetest smile on his face telling his friend about "Lizzie Magudo." Someone...
Aaron Carter's Final Words Before Death: Singer Made THIS 'Last Wish' to Fans
Aaron Carter's final words before his death at the age of 34 left fans more heartbroken. The music industry across the globe was left shocked after the confirmation of Carter's death emerged. The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets revealed that Nick Carter's brother was found dead in his bathtub inside his Lancaster, California, home on Saturday.
Camila Cabello Makes an 'Embarrassing' Admission as a Seasoned Artist?
"The Voice" coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton enjoy bringing their humor offstage as well as in front of the cameras. In this particular banter however, Cabello was forced to make an embarrassing admission about her music knowledge. As fresh episodes of season 22 of the popular NBC series continue...
Selena Gomez’s Mom Refuses to Watch ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary; Here’s Why
Selena Gomez has been making headlines since the release of her Apple TV+ documentary titled "My Mind & Me," and her mother, Mandy Teefey, recently revealed that she refuses to watch the film; what could be the reason?. Speaking to Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, the former actress said she...
Ozzy Osbourne UK Move Unsure: Rockstar In Limbo About Leaving United States?
Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he would want to return back to the United Kingdom after staying for a long time in the United States. Osbourne had plenty of health scares this year and the past ones, too, as he wrestles with his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. The Black Sabbath vocalist underwent surgery because of his previous injuries sustained in a vehicular accident.
DaBaby's Buy 1 Take 1 Tickets For Alabama Concert Earns Mixed Reactions: 'Saddest Part of Being a Rapper'
DaBaby's latest move in an attempt to have a sold-out ticket earned mixed reactions from the public instead. DaBaby started selling tickets to his show at Iron City in Birmingham on Nov. 15. The venue's website revealed that it could house up to 1,300 standing capacity, but the rapper seemingly has no means to make it a sold-out concert even with a BOGO deal.
CMA Awards 2022 Live Broadcast, Performances, Hosts, and More: What To Expect From This Year's Show [DETAILS]
One of the biggest nights in country music, the 56th Annual CMA Awards, is just around the corner; and country music fans can watch the broadcast on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET, while West coast viewers can catch it delayed beginning at 5 p.m. PST. The country...
Rihanna Reveals True Reason What Got Her Out Of Hiding: Is it Motherhood?
Rihanna's comeback has been one of the most talked about topics in the past few months. After announcing her return last September for the upcoming 2023 Apple Music NFL Halftime Show, Riri has basically awakened every sleeping fans of hers on social media. Speaking more of her return to music,...
Britney Spears Biopic: Millie Bobby Brown 'Insulted' Pop Icon By Wanting to Play Her —Why?
On Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Millie Bobby Brown expressed interest in portraying Britney in a biopic. She thinks she can do it very well since she can resonate to the legend's story -- but this seems to be misconstrued by Spears herself. Brown was asked what would...
Aaron Carter Wants To Be Friends With Kanye West Before Death? Here's Why
Last weekend, everyone was taken aback by the death of Aaron Carter, one of the most prominent preteen singers in the early 2000s. Aaron Carter's official cause of death has yet to be determined. However, a recent police investigation says that compressed air cans were found on the scene, possibly linked to his death afterward.
Where Is Phil Collins Now? Genesis Drummer Becomes Hot Topic As News About Ill Health Resurfaces
Phil Collins dominated the internet although he has been out of the spotlight since announcing his retirement. Collins delivered heartbreaking news to fans during Genesis' O2 Arena Show. The drummer, who remained seated throughout his last shows with the band, stood up and walked off the stage with his bandmates as he announced his retirement.
