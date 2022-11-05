Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Italy Hails 'Exceptional' Discovery of Ancient Bronze Statues in Tuscany
ROME (Reuters) -Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as a sensational find. The statues were discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena...
Medibank Says Hacker Accessed Data of 9.7 Million Customers, Refuses to Pay Ransom
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date...
Torrential Floods in West Africa Hurt Food Security
DANA, Cameroon (Reuters) - Souloukna Mourga plodded through his flooded millet and cotton field in northern Cameroon and uprooted soggy stems that had a few bolls on them. All six hectares of mostly dead crops were under water. The 50-year-old father of 12 is one of an estimated 4 million...
U.S. Charges Haitian Gang Leaders for 2021 Missionary Kidnapping
MIAMI (Reuters) - The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year's kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400 Mawozo gang...
California Woman Detained in Saudi Arabia After Twitter Post
An American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter to say she’d been trapped there since 2019. California native Carly Morris, 34, told relatives three years ago that she was taking her 8-year-old daughter to Saudi Arabia for a short stay so that her child could meet her paternal grandfather. Once there, Morris became stuck in a years-long battle to take her child back out of the kingdom against the wishes of her Saudi ex-husband. Draconian male guardianship laws in the country have hampered her efforts to leave. On Tuesday, the State Department confirmed Morris’ detention. Her arrest came after she was summoned to a public prosecutor’s office Sunday over an allegation of “destabilizing public order.” The summons followed a statement posted by Morris on Twitter warning other women and children to stay away from Saudi Arabia, saying she and her daughter had been kept “against our will” in a hotel in “extreme and direct circumstances” since 2019.Read it at The Guardian
Shakira, Pique Reach Agreement on Child Custody After Break-Up
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed later on...
Italy's Rejection of Ocean Viking Migrant Ship 'Unacceptable', France Says
PARIS (Reuters) - The Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship should dock in Italian waters as per international maritime laws and Rome's refusal to let it do so - which has caused the ship to head to France - is "unacceptable", the French government said on Wednesday. "Italy has a responsibility...
Migrants Rescued From Swamp on Polish-Belarus Border as Numbers Rise
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Border Guard rescued 10 people from a swamp on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, it said, as Warsaw warns that a new migrant crisis could erupt on its borders. In 2021 a surge in migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus created a...
Germany Likely to Block Chinese Takeover of Elmos' Chip Production
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, the Dortmund-based company said on Monday. The economics ministry had been examining the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics . The deal "will most...
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
Nigerian Widows End Their Case in the Netherlands Against Shell
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of four widows who had sought to hold Shell liable for damages in the Netherlands after their anti-oil activist husbands were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 have cancelled further legal proceedings, their lawyer said on Monday. "Obviously this is not without disappointment and...
