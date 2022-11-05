Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
Man Charged In Hammer Attack During Argument At Milford Business
A Connecticut man was charged with assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting another man with a hammer during an argument at a business. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Collegian Movers in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers responded to the business...
milfordmirror.com
Police: Person seriously hurt in hammer attack at Milford moving company
MILFORD — A Bridgeport man faces assault charges after he beat a person with a hammer Saturday morning, according to local police. Milford police said Isaac Matos, 30, has been charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace for the attack. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police.
americanmilitarynews.com
A clue was $102,000 in cash shipped in a package. The outcome: Authorities got 2 kilos of cocaine and a drug dealer off the street
A New Haven drug dealer was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week for cocaine trafficking offenses, according to federal authorities. Jose Rodriguez-Caraballo, also known as “Puma,” 33, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to five years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.
fox61.com
Local police encountering increasing number of Glock switches on the street
WATERBURY, Conn — It’s the new shot heard around the world and it comes from a Glock. The manufacturer’s handguns are being retrofitted with a device that’s threatening local law enforcement and the safety on your street. In the United States, there are more guns than...
Prepare body for COVID-19 booster, new Paxlovid treatment
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With many people planning to get the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot before the holidays Yale Medicine infectious diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said you can prepare your body for a better response. “Stay hydrated and anticipate having plenty of time to rest,” Tuan said. “And if you don’t feel great, […]
AdWeek
WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NBC Connecticut
2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards
Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases. Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley
The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
milfordmirror.com
McCarthy Vahey wins 133rd House District, Grant concedes
Grant confirmed he conceded via text message but did not respond to additional requests for comment. McCarthy Vahey said she won because she focused on results for residents. "What matters is solutions for people; helping people. And that's what we focused on and, and that's what won," McCarthy Vahey said.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman avoids prison sentence after admitting to violating probation stemming from attempted abduction
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who admitted to violating her probation – which she is serving for trying to abduct a random child out of the arms of his father – has eluded a prison sentence. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of Davis Drive, had her probation revoked during...
darientimes.com
'I will kill somebody': Threatening text sent before Saint Joseph shooting in West Hartford, warrant shows
WEST HARTFORD — Police say the 22-year-old was furious his ex-girlfriend was with another man. So much so, he told her in a text, “I will kill somebody if dat ever happened again,” according to the warrant for his arrest. Two days later, Darnell Barnes almost made...
Duo Charged In Norwalk Overnight Burglaries, Police Say
Two Fairfield County men were charged in connection with two overnight burglaries. The incidents took place in Norwalk on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the area of Kermit Street and Rome Street. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call around 7:15 a.m., Thursday, of...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Smoke In The High School
2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a “computer charging station” that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
Middletown man found guilty of 2018 murder
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A Middletown man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman back in 2018, officials announced Monday. Officials said 39-year-old Cornel Myers was found guilty Monday after a trial. According to evidence presented at the trial, Myers had been in a relationship with Danielle...
Comments / 1