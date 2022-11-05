Read full article on original website
Ballot issues reported in 3 Tennessee counties
Ballot mixups first reported last week in Nashville have taken place in two other Tennessee counties, with some voters assigned to the wrong districts. A Nashville lawmaker is calling for a full 95-county investigation to determine if voters in other areas are getting ballots with misassigned races. Driving the news:...
Hurricane warnings for Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole intensifies
Tropical Storm Nicole, currently spinning northeast of the Bahamas, is intensifying and is forecast to strike Florida as a hurricane late Wednesday. Why it matters: The storm's large size, combined with an area of high pressure to its north is likely to make it a far-reaching, high-impact event with damaging coastal flooding, dangerous winds and heavy rainfall across a broad region.
Abrams concedes to Kemp in Georgia governor's race
Democrat Stacey Abrams has conceded the Georgia gubernatorial race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after a closely watched rematch. Driving the news: Kemp’s win comes as no surprise to pundits and pollsters after he maintained a lead in public polling averages for months. The Associated Press called the race at 12:45am ET.
What to watch in Tennessee midterm results
Tuesday is Election Day. Polls are open 7am-7pm. The newly reconfigured U.S. House districts make Democrats the decided underdogs to represent Nashville in Congress, but it will be telling to see how close the margins are in the three races. Why it matters: Tennessee Republicans carved up Nashville and the...
Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic
Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
Bill Lee sails to second term as Tennessee governor
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cruised to a second term Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Jason Martin by a wide margin despite a relatively muted re-election campaign. The Associated Press called the race within minutes of polls closing. What he's saying: During a speech celebrating his win, the Republican governor said...
What North Texans will vote on this Election Day
More than 1 million North Texans mailed in a ballot or voted early in the midterm elections, but a vast majority of us have one last opportunity — today — to cast a ballot.Why it matters: Our statewide and local leaders make countless decisions over the course of their tenure that affect our day-to-day lives — from how and what our children learn, to how Medicaid is structured. And of course, how our tax dollars are spent.Many companies are letting employees take time off work — with no penalty — to go vote. And some schools are closed.Catch up fast:...
Crucial Georgia Senate race is too close to call
In the high-profile contest between Georgia Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, election results were not yet clear by early Wednesday morning. Why it matters: Both parties view the state as crucial to their chances of holding a majority in the Senate. If no candidate receives more...
Iowa Midterm Elections 2022: 1-minute voting guide
The midterm election is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.🪪 What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When to vote:...
DeWine wins second term as Ohio governor
Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in his bid for re-election, the Associated Press projected. Why it matters: After a first term largely devoted to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican now has another four years to focus on other state priorities like mental health care and children's services.
Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist in Florida governor's race
Floridians have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis as governor of Florida over former Gov. Charlie Crist, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: DeSantis' easy victory will fuel speculation that he's ready to set his sights on the White House in 2024. DeSantis, 44, retains his position as the GOP's most...
Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race, defeats Mastriano
Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.
Moore defeats Cox, becomes Maryland’s first Black governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor's race over Trump-backed state delegate Dan Cox, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Moore will become the state's first Black governor. His running mate, former state delegate Aruna Miller, will be the first Asian American elected statewide. Why it matters: The historic win...
Colorado's 8th District race remains too close to call
Colorado's 8th Congressional District — one of the most watched races in the nation — remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Democrat Yadira Caraveo holding a slight edge over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Neither candidate conceded on Tuesday. Why it matters: Whoever wins this seat will boost...
JB Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor
Gov. JB Pritzker won his second term as Illinois governor — and it doesn't seem to be close. The Associated Press called the win for Pritzker over state Sen. Darren Bailey mere seconds after the polls closed. Why it matters: The win gives Pritzker a mandate to continue his...
Marijuana reached a pandemic peak, next comes uncertainty
As the new kid on the block, legal marijuana knew no bounds. Annual sales in Colorado grew exponentially since launching in 2014, and peaking at $2.2 billion in 2021. Yes, but: The party's over. The industry faces its first real crisis as sales and wholesale prices plummet, a double supply-and-demand crunch that's leading to significant retail closures and layoffs.
Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election
Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election, after challenger Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced she had conceded the race. Catch up quick: Raffensperger appears to have been rewarded by Democratic and independent voters after his high-profile refusal to assist former President Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Trump press secretary, wins Arkansas governor's race
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has won the governor's race, the Associated Press reports. She will be the 47th governor of Arkansas. Why it matters: She will be the first woman to lead the Natural State and has never served in elected office. Her campaign advertising has been long on rhetoric about protecting Arkansas from the radical left, but short on details about how she will govern. Yes, but: In October, Sanders' campaign began publicly outlining her positions on public safety and education. Context: The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders served as the White House press secretary for two...
Bennet defeats O'Dea to win re-election in Colorado Senate race
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet pushed back against Republican momentum nationwide in the midterms, defeating GOP rival Joe O'Dea in Colorado, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: President Biden and other top party leaders traveled to Colorado to shore up support for the two-term lawmaker. State of play: Bennet...
