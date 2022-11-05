ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NJ.com

GOP DOES talk about undoing Social Security | Letters

Letter writer Joe Angelucci (“Democrats repeating a lie on entitlements”) needs to turn off Fox News and pay attention to the real world. He wrote that he has “never heard one Republican ever mention eliminating … (Social Security and Medicare) . . . .”. Consider these...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNBC

Midterm voters sound off on economy and inflation on Election Day

Inflation is one of the top concerns for voters in this year's midterm elections. According to an NBC News poll, a majority of Americans remain overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the U.S. economy, which is why some voters say getting a handle on higher prices is their top priority.
Indy100

Here’s what’s been happening in the US Midterm elections while you were sleeping

Well, if you’re a Democrat, you can breathe a (small) sigh of relief. The Republican “red wave” that many predicted to wash over these midterm elections is turning out to be more of a ripple.Americans took to the ballot boxes on Tuesday to decide whether Joe Biden's Democrats should keep control of the US Senate, in what’s largely considered an acid test of the president’s first two years in office. At the heart of this vote is the question of whether Biden should continue to get his way via a Democrat-led Congress, or whether the Republicans should seize control and...
GEORGIA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Hill

Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings

Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
CNBC

EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
CNBC

2022 midterm elections: Here are the states where recounts are likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Social Security Benefits: The Third And Fourth Rails Of American Politics

Over the last eight decades, Republican members of congress have futilely attempted to substantially lower Social Security benefits. Understandably, they were almost always punished at the polls, especially by older voters and their families. The sanctity of these benefits soon became known as “the third rail of American politics.” Step...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs

Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...

