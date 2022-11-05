Read full article on original website
Related
GOP DOES talk about undoing Social Security | Letters
Letter writer Joe Angelucci (“Democrats repeating a lie on entitlements”) needs to turn off Fox News and pay attention to the real world. He wrote that he has “never heard one Republican ever mention eliminating … (Social Security and Medicare) . . . .”. Consider these...
2 States Are Considering a Millionaire Tax, Already Have It on Upcoming Ballets
If you’re a millionaire in the U.S., you could face additional taxes depending on where you live. In two states on either end of the country, considerations for a millionaire tax are already on upcoming ballets. Article continues below advertisement. Here are the states where a millionaire tax may...
CNBC
Midterm voters sound off on economy and inflation on Election Day
Inflation is one of the top concerns for voters in this year's midterm elections. According to an NBC News poll, a majority of Americans remain overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the U.S. economy, which is why some voters say getting a handle on higher prices is their top priority.
CNBC
Here's where key midterm races stand as polls open across the U.S.
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday to determine which party will control Congress in races across the country. CNBC's Ylan Mui joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the key races.
Here’s what’s been happening in the US Midterm elections while you were sleeping
Well, if you’re a Democrat, you can breathe a (small) sigh of relief. The Republican “red wave” that many predicted to wash over these midterm elections is turning out to be more of a ripple.Americans took to the ballot boxes on Tuesday to decide whether Joe Biden's Democrats should keep control of the US Senate, in what’s largely considered an acid test of the president’s first two years in office. At the heart of this vote is the question of whether Biden should continue to get his way via a Democrat-led Congress, or whether the Republicans should seize control and...
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings
Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
CNBC
Winning ticket for Powerball's record $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California — here's what will go to taxes
The prize marks the largest ever in lottery history. The IRS will scrape 24% — or $239.4 million — off the top for federal tax withholding if the winner chooses the cash option of $997.6 million. However, California does not tax lottery winnings. The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot...
CNBC
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State
The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in...
CNBC
EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Social Security, Pensions and More To Consider in the Months Before Retirement
Preparing to retire can be an exciting time. Like starting a new job, getting married, buying a home or having a baby, it is a major life change that warrants celebration — but may also potentially represent some financial changes. To ease the transition, you’ll need a financial plan...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
5 Ways to Fight Inflation’s Impact on Your Retirement Plan
Rather than panic, retirees and pre-retirees can take steps to combat inflation’s invasion, starting with an in-depth budget analysis.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out
Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
CNBC
2022 midterm elections: Here are the states where recounts are likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
ValueWalk
Social Security Benefits: The Third And Fourth Rails Of American Politics
Over the last eight decades, Republican members of congress have futilely attempted to substantially lower Social Security benefits. Understandably, they were almost always punished at the polls, especially by older voters and their families. The sanctity of these benefits soon became known as “the third rail of American politics.” Step...
CNBC
Election officials combat voter intimidation across U.S. as extremist groups post armed militia at some polls
A U.S. District Court judge appointed by Trump ordered members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 75 feet away from drop boxes and not to follow or speak to voters in Arizona. They were also told they couldn't openly carry weapons. The ruling was in response to a...
As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs
Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
CNBC
House Speaker Pelosi says attack on husband will affect decision on remaining in leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
Comments / 1