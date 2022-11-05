ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama football’s 5 toughest losses of the Nick Saban era

It doesn’t happen often, so when an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban loses a game, it seems like all of college football stands still. Fans rush their home fields, insist the death of the dynasty and bask in the glory of SEC chaos, while the Crimson Tide enter a catatonic state with no interest in the goings-on of an outside world.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy