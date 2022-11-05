ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

INSIDE THE STORM: Hughes Springs volunteer firefighter takes cover under Jeep during tornado

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — It’s like a scene out of a movie – houses turned upside down, trees toppled over like toothpicks, and structures crushed like an aluminum can. Hughes Springs took a direct hit by a possible tornado Friday night. City Hall, the volunteer fire department, and homes were all damaged. One of those homes belonged to Jodi Taylor, who says she felt their camper hit the side of the house.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados

According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez

TEXAS STATE
CBS19

White Oak Intermediate campus without power

WHITE OAK, Texas — White Oak Intermediate School posted to their Facebook page that the campus is currently without power. All students are safe and the school is waiting for further information from SWEPCO on when power will be restored. Remaining campuses are operating as normal.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Storm damage from Friday, November 5

Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified

Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado

Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
IDABEL, OK
