Statesboro, GA

WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
wtoc.com

1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Robert Mincey

Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night.  A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area.  There is no word yet on when the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

