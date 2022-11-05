Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO