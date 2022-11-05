ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hochul and Zeldin Stand Apart

The unexpectedly close contest between Governor Kathy Hochul and Representative Lee Zeldin for the top job in state government has been dominated by national issues — inflation, rising crime, abortion rights, climate change — rather than bread-and-butter matters like schools, tax rates, and transportation policy. The race for governor will settle the question of whether New York voters want a minor course correction or a major overhaul in Albany — and will also determine the outcome of important local questions that have received little attention.

