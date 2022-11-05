Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO