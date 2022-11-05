Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
cw34.com
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida
Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox13news.com
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
niceville.com
Florida woman accused of voting in multiple states
FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.
Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
wflx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
wflx.com
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as...
Florida deputies arrest blind man for carrying cane
The only charge on his booking is resisting an officer.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
Government Technology
State of Emergency, Hurricane Watch Issued in Florida
(TNS) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s east coast from the Brevard-Volusia county line south to Hallandale Beach as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean with a projected path predicted to bring it toward the state by Wednesday night as hurricane.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
wflx.com
Florida activates price gouging hotline as Nicole approaches
Florida's attorney general on Monday activated the state's price gouging hotline ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide. The activation comes following Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for 34 counties. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Florida residents can report...
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
wflx.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
Comments / 0