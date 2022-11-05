Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Wisconsin General Election Results
(WFRV) – Governor, District Attorney and Senator are just some of the positions that will be determined by the November 8 election. The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
WATCH: Breaking down Wisconsin voter turnout, early voting and more
MADISON, Wis. — Brandon Scholz from The Capitol Group and Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, join Live at Four to discuss voter turnout, early turnout and more. Scholz and Rothschild will continue to provide analysis throughout the night; stay with News 3 Now, Channel3000.com and Channel3000+ for live coverage all night long. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Wisconsin State Assembly District 24
Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Knodl is in the race Nov. 8 against Democrat Bob Tatterson for the District 24 seat on in the state Assembly. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Candidate# of votes% of votes. Dan Knodl (i)00. Bob Tatterson00. Write in00. Total Votes0.
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter intimidation, violence threats concern some
The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Brennan Center says Wisconsin is one of 10 states where the risk of election disruption is especially high. A Reuters nationwide poll found 40% of voters were worried about voter intimidation or threats of violence.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Green Bay’s obstructing elections clerk
Elections officials in the so-called “Wisconsin-5 cities” have for two years demanded “there’s nothing to see here” when faced with election integrity questions. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys just got caught blocking election observers from seeing what’s going on. Last week, Brown County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time
MILWAUKEE - The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission says your vote is safe. On Tuesday, you will decide who will help lead our state and our country. On the eve of the election, nerves were high as candidates crisscrossed the state and voters prepared to...
Channel 3000
Addressing misinformation: Why it takes so long to count absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. — After rampant misinformation in the last election, News 3 Now is getting ahead of inaccurate claims of voter fraud this election season. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds 62 percent of Republicans say they’re worried the midterm results could be manipulated, compared to 76 percent of Democrats who say they trust the count to be fair and accurate.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Washington County voting referendum
Washington County residents will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?. Yes/No. A similar referendum is on...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem
The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISN
Candidates for Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate make final push on campaign trail
As the clock counts down until Election Day, candidates spent Sunday talking to voters. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels hosted a Packers watch party Sunday afternoon at Pop's Pub on Pioneer in Muskego. It was part of his "Let's Get to Work" tour in the final days before the election.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum -- including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Senate race: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes down to the wire
MILWAUKEE - With Election Day less than three days away, Wisconsin's candidates for U.S. Senate are using the time left to fight for your vote. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson neck and neck with Democratic challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It found Johnson two points ahead of Barnes, which is within the margin of error.
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
