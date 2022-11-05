Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York YIMBY
YIMBY Scopes Views From Foster + Partners’ 425 Park Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan
YIMBY toured 425 Park Avenue, a completed 47-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East and the first new full-block building constructed along Park Avenue’s Plaza District in nearly half a century. Designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by L&L Holding Company, Tokyu Land Corporation, and co-managing partner BentallGreenOak, the 897-foot-tall tower yields 667,000 square feet of flexible Class A office space with panoramic views up and down Park Avenue and over Midtown, Manhattan. Adamson Associates Architects was the architect of record, WSP was the structural and MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding provided the BMU, and Tishman Construction was the construction manager for the property, which is located between East 55th and East 56th Streets.
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 105 West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a ten-story residential building at 105 West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx. Located between Kingsland Place and Harrison Avenue, the lot is near the 176th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. The Community Builders is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
249 East 62nd Street’s Exterior Takes Shape on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Exterior work is progressing on 249 East 62nd Street, a 28-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by INC Architecture & Design with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Zeckendorf Development, the 347-foot-tall structure will yield 66 condominium units with two to four homes per level. CM & Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the corner of Second Avenue and East 62nd Street.
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
New York YIMBY
532 Clinton Avenue Nears Completion in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is nearing completion on 532 Clinton Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Afshari PC and developed by 532 Clinton LLC, which purchased the site for $6.5 million in 2019, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 30,000 square feet with 14 units in one- to three-bedroom layouts. Avo Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Fulton Street to the north and Vanderbilt Avenue to the south.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1366 East New York Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1366 East New York Avenue, a 72-unit affordable housing project in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The project will debut as The Rise and is being developed in partnership by Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association, and the Brownsville Partnership. All apartments will be reserved for households...
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1187 Ocean Avenue in Midwood, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 1187 Ocean Avenue in Midwood, Brooklyn. Located between Glenwood Road and Farragut Road, the lot is near the Newkirk Plaza subway station, serviced by the B and Q trains. Mohammed Azad of Titan Contracting Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
therealdeal.com
Village landlord’s 146-unit portfolio hits the auction block
Kenneth Rosenblum is ready to part with a half dozen multifamily buildings after years of battles with his co-landlord: his mother. A 146-unit portfolio in the West Village courtesy of Standard Realty Associates is hitting the auction block, Crain’s reported. The walk-up portfolio, which is 82 percent free-market and inclusive of commercial spaces, includes 25 Thompson Street, 71 Thompson Street, 98 Thompson Street, 42 Bank Street, 99 Perry Street and 117 Waverly Place.
New York YIMBY
Trio Finishes Construction at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on Trio, a ten-story residential building at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by MY Architect PC and developed by Thomson Development, the 116-foot-tall structure will yield 30 units spread across 23,012 square feet, as well as 5,039 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Warner Construction Services was the general contractor for the project, which is located on trapezoidal plot bound by Thomson Avenue and 44th Drive.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs
While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
Manhattan NYCHA residents fight for working locks
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — People who live in a midtown New York City Housing Authority building say the front door locks on their building have been vandalized. Mom Zunilda Gerena said she doesn’t feel safe in the building because of the lock issue. Gerena says it’s a constant problem and she’s had enough. It’s the first […]
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments in Jerome Park, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments, a 12-story mixed-use building in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Douglaston Development, the structure yields 189 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 130 units for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $60,050.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
evgrieve.com
Wegmans watch on Astor Place
As you likely noticed in the past few weeks, the landmarked 770 Broadway at Eighth Street/Lafayette is behind a layer of plywood... ...with a plywood rendering, which looks exactly like the current building... Gut renovations continue inside the retail space on the NW corner of Eighth Street at Lafayette ......
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
