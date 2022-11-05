Read full article on original website
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Vintage store Wyrd Byrd opens in Ypsilanti
A new store featuring vintage roleplaying games and records is now open in Ypsilanti at 9 S. Washington St. Wyrd Byrd opened on Nov. 2 after receiving a final inspection from the city. “'Wyrd' has always been a word I wanted to use in a business name. It means something...
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
Man facing 25 felonies for bathroom peeping in Ann Arbor heads to trial
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor before and after police seized his recording equipment is heading to trial. Erric Desean Morton waived preliminary examination, Oct. 25, on 25 felony charges sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal proceedings, court records show.
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December
ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop
DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
Where to honor veterans, active military members on Veterans Day in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As Veterans Day approaches, cities around Washtenaw County are gearing up to commemorate both former and active military members with some upcoming events. Veterans Day has a long history dating all the way back to 1919 when it was originally known as Armistice Day. Decades later,...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South Maple Road at Russell Street: Vehicles will deal with a lane shift in the area while construction for a new concrete approach to Russell Street takes place.
As Ann Arbor pushes speed reduction, ‘slow down’ signs go missing
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is inviting community members to weigh in on the city’s plan for a new speed-reduction program to further the city’s traffic-safety goals. “Vision Zero=Zero Deaths,” the city tweeted this past week. “Higher speeds lead to fatalities and serious injuries. The Speed Management Program will use engineering tools on major streets to address speeding across the city.”
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone
If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.
Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
