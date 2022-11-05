Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
Donations needed for Appomattox family whose home was severely damaged in fire
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox Community and Disaster Relief organization is collecting donations to help a family get back on their feet after their home was severely damaged in a fire. The nonprofit says it happened on Monday (Nov. 7) in the 900 block of Old Bethany Road.
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
SEE IT: Danville Fire Dept. and E-911 Center team up for first-ever Chili Cookoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department teamed up with the E-911 Center for a bit of competitive fun. The first-ever Firefighters and Telecommunications Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend. DFD said the event was enjoyed by all the participants, judges, and spectators. The winners are as...
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
Pittsylvania County: Pavement repair to close southbound lanes of Route 29
Motorists should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru-traffic at the intersection of Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road). This section of Route 29 will be closed from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
Appomattox fire victims being supported by Community & Disaster Relief
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Appomattox County family is receiving help from the community following a devastating fire on Monday. On Monday, a personal disaster struck the family on Old Bethany Rd, when their house caught fire and was extensively damaged. The family of four adults and one child were able to get out of the house to safety but they lost many of their personal items in the fire.
Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 in Botetourt Co. for hours early Sunday morning
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — In the early morning hours of Sunday the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 Southbound to find a tractor trailer on its side and on fire. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday Nov....
Suspect Wanted: Shots fired in Downtown Salem leads to chase, 3 officers injured in crash
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots were fired in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured. Detectives are currently investigating after shots were fired in the 200 block of East Main Street at...
Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
Two seriously injured after vehicle crash in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a crash early on Saturday morning where they report one passenger was trapped in the vehicle and another had been ejected. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:12 a.m. in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road on Saturday...
