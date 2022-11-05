ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters

CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
CONCORD, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Appomattox fire victims being supported by Community & Disaster Relief

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Appomattox County family is receiving help from the community following a devastating fire on Monday. On Monday, a personal disaster struck the family on Old Bethany Rd, when their house caught fire and was extensively damaged. The family of four adults and one child were able to get out of the house to safety but they lost many of their personal items in the fire.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
TROUTVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota.  Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7). The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident. The Red Kettle...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two seriously injured after vehicle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a crash early on Saturday morning where they report one passenger was trapped in the vehicle and another had been ejected. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:12 a.m. in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road on Saturday...
BEDFORD, VA

