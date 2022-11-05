ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

How to watch 2022 Midterm Elections results: TV, time, channel, free live stream

The 2022 Midterm Elections are in full-swing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The biggest races will determine which party controls both chambers of the United States Congress and dozens of governorships. Among the night’s most-watched contests will be those between Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz; Senator Ron Johnson and...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy