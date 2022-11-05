ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KC Unsolved: Relatives of Avery Williams want justice in 2021 shooting outside bowling alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date night that ended in a triple shooting remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley. On Oct. 3, 2021, someone shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes. Williams did not survive his injuries. The other two shooting victims survived their injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise KCPD spending

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Family praises Kansas City officer who saved baby with RSV

A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. During a midseason news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Britt Reid. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Many eyes are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police took a man into custody after trying to rob one bank and robbing another Monday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department reported. An incident report indicated officers responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery just after 1 p.m.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Scooter crash injures 1 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a PGO scooter Saturday night sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a man riding a green PGO scooter at a high speed was traveling eastbound on Red Bridge Road near Holmes when a black Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Red Bridge attempted to make a left-hand turn into an area shopping center. While making the left turn, the Dodge was struck by the scooter at around 10:12 p.m. Saturday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Test Drive Tuesday: Kia Forte

It’s Test Drive Tuesday! We’re getting behind the wheel with Robert Brogden’s Olathe Kia to take the Kia Forte for a spin. Hit the road with Grace and a pair of lifetime Kia customers to see what makes the Kia Forte a great buy if you’re looking for a new car. Sponsored by Robert Brogden’s Olathe Kia.
OLATHE, KS

