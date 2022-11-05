Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
WATCH: Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl with RSV
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to the scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe. The two...
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives of Avery Williams want justice in 2021 shooting outside bowling alley
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date night that ended in a triple shooting remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley. On Oct. 3, 2021, someone shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes. Williams did not survive his injuries. The other two shooting victims survived their injuries.
KCTV 5
KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
KCTV 5
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise KCPD spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
KCTV 5
Family praises Kansas City officer who saved baby with RSV
A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. During a midseason news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Britt Reid. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Many eyes are on...
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County says size of ballots led to creasing, some will be counted after polls close
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Wyandotte County election officials have confirmed that the size of this year’s ballots led to creasing, which means that some couldn’t be read by counting machines. Apparently, the ballots are so long they had to be folded so they could be transported to...
KCTV 5
Man arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police took a man into custody after trying to rob one bank and robbing another Monday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department reported. An incident report indicated officers responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery just after 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere asks higher court to overturn his conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric DeValkenaere’s legal team is asking a higher court to reverse his conviction. He was convicted of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb. The shooting took place back in December of 2019. Police say Lamb was speeding, weaving...
KCTV 5
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
‘I miss my guy’: Friends, family continue to remember life of Katron Harris
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK community came together for a candlelight vigil to remember a Turner High School student who was killed during a Halloween shooting. “I met Katron when he was five years old that was my baby,” says a woman who talked about Katron at the vigil.
KCTV 5
Scooter crash injures 1 in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a PGO scooter Saturday night sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a man riding a green PGO scooter at a high speed was traveling eastbound on Red Bridge Road near Holmes when a black Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Red Bridge attempted to make a left-hand turn into an area shopping center. While making the left turn, the Dodge was struck by the scooter at around 10:12 p.m. Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Jackson County leaders consider redirecting $1 million for women traveling for abortions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Legislature will meet Monday for the first time since the county executive unveiled a proposal to redirect $1 million for women who want to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. County Executive Frank White’s proposal would create the Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund,...
KCTV 5
Dental office in Grain Valley to offer ‘Free Dentistry for Veterans’ on Nov. 11
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a second year, a dental office in Gran Valley will be donating their services to veterans on Veterans Day. According to Grain Valley Family Dental, the “Free Dentistry for Veterans” day will take place on Nov. 11. The dental office says they...
KCTV 5
Gates Bar-B-Q makes changes after health department finds violations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple critical and non-critical violations were found at the end of last month, the Gates Bar-B-Q location near 32nd and Main was given a clean bill of health during a follow-up inspection. According to public records from the city, an inspection was conducted on...
KCTV 5
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
KCTV 5
Test Drive Tuesday: Kia Forte
It’s Test Drive Tuesday! We’re getting behind the wheel with Robert Brogden’s Olathe Kia to take the Kia Forte for a spin. Hit the road with Grace and a pair of lifetime Kia customers to see what makes the Kia Forte a great buy if you’re looking for a new car. Sponsored by Robert Brogden’s Olathe Kia.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton school board votes to ban transgender students from certain bathrooms
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school district has voted in favor of a transgender policy that bans transgender students from using certain bathrooms. After a 5-2 vote, the Gardner-Edgerton school board adopted a new transgender policy. The policy states students will only be able to participate in sports...
Comments / 0