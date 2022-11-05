Read full article on original website
Related
Is Squatting Legal In The State of Montana? It’s Surprising
If you own land or have a rental property, this is good information to know in case you get stuck in a case. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can sleep in your car is legal. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area or throughout Montana. We haven't touched on squatter's rights and whether they exist in Montana. Here's what we found.
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
The winter comes with many things, this includes slick roads, people forgetting to use their blinkers, and cold temperatures, but this problem is one thing we need to keep our eye on. One thing that can be frustrating and give you a feeling of helplessness is a crime you can't...
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
KULR8
Gallatin County votes coming in favor of medical, non-medical marijuana tax
With all 32 precincts partially reporting and none fully reporting, Gallatin County is voting in favor of placing a local sales tax on both medical and non-medical marijuana sales. As of 4:19 a.m. MST, 30,296 (74%) of 40,818 voters have voted to levy a 3% local-option sales tax on all...
NBCMontana
USPS announces plans to suspend service at Big Sky Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Postal Service has announced plans to suspend service at the contract site at Big Sky Resort starting in February, unless it finds a different provider. Officials say the current provider has chosen to terminate the contract, and the Postal Service will be forced...
KULR8
Semi spin-out causing blockage, reduced lanes I-90 WB between Bozeman and Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck spun out on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston causing a blockage and reduced lanes westbound Tuesday morning. The crash is located 2.25-miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the following about I-90 road conditions...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Arizona high school D-end Dom Solano
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
KULR8
State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year
MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Teen dies in vehicle crash in Bozeman
A teenage boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
KULR8
Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
chainstoreage.com
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Escape from a dome, blowout in the snow
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout...
