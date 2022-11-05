ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 KISS FM

Is Squatting Legal In The State of Montana? It’s Surprising

If you own land or have a rental property, this is good information to know in case you get stuck in a case. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can sleep in your car is legal. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area or throughout Montana. We haven't touched on squatter's rights and whether they exist in Montana. Here's what we found.
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

USPS announces plans to suspend service at Big Sky Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Postal Service has announced plans to suspend service at the contract site at Big Sky Resort starting in February, unless it finds a different provider. Officials say the current provider has chosen to terminate the contract, and the Postal Service will be forced...
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana State gets commitment from Arizona high school D-end Dom Solano

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year

MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
chainstoreage.com

Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Escape from a dome, blowout in the snow

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout...
BOZEMAN, MT

