Saline, MI

HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun

The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
DETROIT, MI
