Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The ABC Bakery has a new location, but it’s still sweet
JACKSON, MI – After working out of his home for two years, Randy Treacher decided it was time to expand and open The ABC Bakery in a brick-and-mortar shop. The new location of The ABC Bakery opened in the Jackson area in early October. Treacher, a retired Jackson County...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
visitdetroit.com
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Lansing?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Lansing? Please give me some suggestions.
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun
The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Christmas movie filmed in Holly holds red carpet premiere: How to view the movie
HOLLY, MI - Tis the holiday movie season and this film shot in Michigan has everything a family Christmas movie should have and then some, including a reindeer, horses, original Christmas music and Santa Claus, himself. Hundreds of people celebrated Christmas a couple of months early last night at the...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Lansing?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI - (November 11, 2022) - People living in south-central Michigan now have more access to life-saving skin cancer screenings, routine skin checks, a host of cosmetic procedures, and other dermatological care.
1 winner sold for the $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot; results for 11/07/22 drawing
LANSING, MI – Although the Powerball results were delayed by several hours, one player probably didn’t mind the wait as they brought home the world record $2.040 billion jackpot. The lone winning ticket was sold in California and the winner now has the option of receiving the prize...
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
fox2detroit.com
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
Are face mask still in daily use in Lansing?
I’m going to Lansing next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Lansing. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
