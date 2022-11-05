Read full article on original website
Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
Kick off holiday season with upcoming events in Columbia County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia county kicks off the holiday season by announcing several upcoming events and attractions available for families and the public. Last week, Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. The Columbia county fair comes back...
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Augusta Fire officials teach families how to prepare for emergencies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta fire department hosted an event to teach families how to prepare for an emergency in downtown Augusta. On Saturday, local officials from the Augusta fire department met families to explain preparedness for emergencies like a tornado or a fire. Parents could get car seats...
Augusta students build full-size electric racecars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Here’s what to expect on Election Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election Day is here. Do you need to know what to expect? We have you covered.
Voting site open in Jackson after slowed delay
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voting poll in Jackson is back open after a slowed delay Tuesday morning due to big crowds. The poll is located in Jackson Town Hall in the 100 block of Main Street. A poll worker said they had technical difficulties, but everything is back up...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own. News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Today we want to introduce you to...
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
wgac.com
Crumbl In Evans Sold
Here’s some news, Crumbl sold. Have you had a Crumbl cookie yet? If not, you’re one of the few. Neil Gordon and his Augusta Business Daily broke the news today that the Crumbl cookie location in Mullins Crossing has new owners. Here’s the story. In April, Dr. Troy...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
AU enrollment grows 2.2%, defying trend at many Ga. schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Enrollment grew at Augusta University even as it shrank across the University System of Georgia as a whole, according to the latest figures released Tuesday. Like other public university institutions across the nation USG enrollment declined slightly for the second consecutive year. Total enrollment for fall...
