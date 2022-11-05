ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamleys unveils Regent Street Christmas window display

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows display for 2022.

The world-famous toy shop, located on London ’s Regent Street , features a stunning reindeer display with the slogan: “Do reindeers always have to look the same?” printed on the window.

A second display, themed around Avatar: The Way of Water, advertises the upcoming blockbuster which is set to be released next month.

Various toys can also be seen in each window, with some spinning on festive Christmas trees.

