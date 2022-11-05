Read full article on original website
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
KOLD-TV
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community. This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters. Teri Bambauer first started...
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
KOLD-TV
Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
thisistucson.com
22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️
Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
Man allegedly fatally shoots mother, tells dispatchers, 'I killed my mom and she deserved it'
TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother over the weekend. According to KOLD-TV, on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of West Nighthawk, where they discovered Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun. Hatmaker reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers, "I killed my mom and she deserved it."
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
Fatal collision leaves 33-year-old man dead
On November 5th, 2022 around 3 a.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department was on the scene of a crash near West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
KOLD-TV
Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco.
Here's Where To Find The Best Burrito In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined where to find each state's best burrito.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
Deputies looking for man who attempted to rob Walmart
A man attempted to rob a Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Valencia and is being searched for by deputies
