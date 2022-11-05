ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

gilaherald.com

Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot

BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️

Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
TUCSON, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly fatally shoots mother, tells dispatchers, 'I killed my mom and she deserved it'

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother over the weekend. According to KOLD-TV, on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of West Nighthawk, where they discovered Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun. Hatmaker reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers, "I killed my mom and she deserved it."
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
