ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England full-back Ben Chilwell set to miss World Cup with ‘significant’ injury

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FV2Q_0izrZ8sd00

Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell is expected to miss the World Cup with a “significant” hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old left-back sustained the problem in the Blues’ 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

And a statement from the club on Saturday said: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring.

“Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

Chilwell, who returned to action in May having missed much of last season after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage, wrote on Twitter: “Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup.

“It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, with their campaign then getting under way against Iran on November 21.

Chilwell is the latest injury problem for Southgate to deal with ahead of the tournament.

Chilwell’s Chelsea team-mate Reece James suffered a knee injury in mid-October and was given an eight-week recovery time, while Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, his fellow right-back, has been out of action since undergoing groin surgery last month.

Meanwhile, City midfielder Kalvin Phillips remains sidelined after having surgery on a shoulder injury in September.

Chilwell has made 17 senior international appearances, scoring one goal.

He was part of the squad that reached the European Championship final in 2021 but did not play in any games during the tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jos Buttler reflects on England’s ‘fantastic’ progress on return to Adelaide

Jos Buttler marvelled at England’s white-ball journey in the last few years as they attempt to lay the ghosts of Adelaide 2015 to rest in their T20 World Cup semi-final against India.Buttler admitted a loss to Bangladesh here that confirmed a humiliating 50-over World Cup group stage exit seven years ago has been discussed among England’s senior players upon their return to the city.The current set-up includes several individuals who featured on that dark day for English cricket, including Buttler, but the setback marked a watershed moment for their limited-overs fortunes.Eoin Morgan ushered in a stunning transformation before passing on...
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.But there will also...
The Independent

The Castleford battle at the heart of Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Lee Radford will be hoping to get one over on his Castleford assistant Andy Last when Samoa do battle with England in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Radford is defence coach of the Pacific Islanders while Last is right-hand man to England boss Shaun Wane and the prize for the winner will be a trip to Old Trafford for the final, with the loser tasked with the job of getting pre-season training under way at their Super League club.“I’m really pleased for him,” Radford said of his old Hull assistant following England’s impressive campaign so far....
The Independent

Frank Lampard admits ‘we were poor’ after Everton are humbled by Bournemouth

Frank Lampard admitted Everton’s fringe players had come up short after being sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth.Lampard defended his decision to make eleven changes as the Toffees’ hopes of moving a step closer to winning their first trophy since 1995 were dashed with a 4-1 third round defeat in Dorset.Manager Lampard said: “We were poor. I made a lot of changes, but the reality of my job is that we want to win every game we play.“When you go through a season and are not getting many minutes, some players are not happy and want to...
The Independent

England’s World Cup squad: Our writers pick their 26 players for Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.The World Cup gets under way on 20 November and England will kick off their tournament the following day when they take on Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.Southgate faces several selection dilemmas across the pitch as well as questions over the fitness of right backs Kyle Walker and Reece James, and Walker’s Manchester City teammate Kalvin Phillips. Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury leaves England short of left-sided defenders, while there is growing clamour for James Maddison to be on the...
The Independent

T20 World Cup: England and India’s head-to-head record ahead of semi-final

England will be looking to overturn recent history against India in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final.Before a dead-rubber win in July’s third T20 international at Trent Bridge, England had lost four successive meetings in the format and here, the PA news agency looks at the head-to-head record.Overall recordEngland have won 10 and lost 12 of their 22 T20 internationals against India, dating back to September 2007.Seven of those 10 wins have come while chasing, with the biggest margin a pair of eight-wicket wins in Ahmedabad last March. India, by contrast, have batted first in eight of their victories including...
The Independent

Ireland urged to use ‘unbelievable platform’ of South Africa win to improve further

Jack Conan says Ireland’s statement win over world champions South Africa is both a benchmark and a springboard for future challenges but also feels there are “massive areas” for improvement.The in-form Irish maintained their hold on top spot in the world rankings thanks to Saturday’s gripping 19-16 success in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s men move on to Aviva Stadium appointments with Fiji and Australia before turning attention to the 2023 Six Nations and next year’s World Cup.British and Irish Lion Conan is hoping to start in Farrell’s back row against the Fijians this weekend following four consecutive appearances from the bench and...
The Independent

Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy