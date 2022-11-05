ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Jean Thacker Hoffmann, 79

Jean Thacker Hoffmann.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Jean Thacker Hoffmann passed away Friday, Oct. 28, after a relatively short battle with gallbladder cancer, she was 79. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Hoffmann, her children Kimberly Bright (Robert), Marjorie Kucich (Roger), Gary Hoffmann (Shannon) her sisters, Terry Rossetta and Penny Fulton, and 8 grandchildren.

Jean was born in Hemet, California but spent much of her childhood in the San Miguel and Bakersfield areas. She married Dick in January of 1963 and they made their home in Petaluma where they spent the first 41 years of their marriage. After both Dick and Jean retired, they moved back to San Miguel where they have lived for the past 18 years.

After graduating from Sonoma State University, Jean started working at McKinley School where she was a teacher, PTA president, parent, and principal. She continued her love of education by becoming a School Board Member for the San Miguel School District where she remained a member until her passing.

Jean was involved with many different organizations both in Petaluma and San Miguel. She was a member of the San Miguel advisory committee and the Pleasant Valley School Foundation. She was also involved in Farm Bureau Woman, San Miguel Seniors, San Miguel Advisory Committee, and Pleasant Valley School Foundation. The one organization that kept her the busiest was the Native Daughters of the Golden West, where she belonged to both Cotati Parlor #299 and San Miguel Parlor #94.

During her 40-plus years as a Native Daughter, she held many offices in each parlor and with the state including; Grand Secretary, Grand Trustee, Deputy Grand President, District Deputy Grand President, and served as president of both parlors on several occasions. One of the most cherished responsibilities that Jean had with the Native Daughters was hosting the Pioneer Woman’s Tea which she did just weeks before her death.

During Jean’s last days, she was surrounded by family and friends and lots of love.

Services for Jean will be held in Paso Robles at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Native Daughters of the Golden West Children’s Foundation (https://www.ndgw.org/childrens-foundation/).

-From Dignity Memorial

