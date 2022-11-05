Read full article on original website
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for breaking into stranger’s home, damaging property
An Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of smashing a stranger’s sliding door, sending glass shards across her apartment. Conor Mackenzie Brown, 20, was arrested on October 18 after a report of malicious mischief in the 300 block of Kenyon Street NW at around 2:40 a.m. The reporting party...
Tri-City Herald
Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?
The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
KOMO News
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
q13fox.com
10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in Auburn
Firefighters with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a fully involved house fire in Auburn on Thursday morning. At about 2:11 a.m., firefighters responded to the call in the 28700 block of 59th Avenue South. When firefighters arrived, they found the home in flames and it was upgraded to...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. The crash happened on state route 167 near Auburn. According to the investigators, 60-year-old James W Maclam was driving northbound on highway near Highway 18. He drifted onto his right shoulder, overcorrected while attempting to re-enter the road...
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
1 driver killed in crash leading to two car fires on westbound I-90 in Preston
One driver was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 90 in Preston that led to both cars becoming engulfed in flames on Saturday just before 5:45 p.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced. The driver of the other car was not injured, Johnson said. Traffic on westbound I-90...
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
Police: Western State Hospital patient killed by roommate
A patient of Western State Hospital was killed by their roommate on Friday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. At about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, medics with West Pierce Fire responded to a report of a patient that was not breathing, unconscious and not responsive at Western State Hospital.
Atleast One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bellevue on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 405 in northwest Bellevue’s southbound lanes. According to the Washington State Patrol, crews were dispatched to the accident on I-405 near State Route 520 at around 10 a.m. Authorities claim there...
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Tacoma?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
