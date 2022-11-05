ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?

The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy