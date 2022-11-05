Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Grand Farm Innovation Facility to research ag technologies
CASSELTON, N.D. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 19 for the Grand Farm Innovation Facility, which will be located on a 140-acre site near Casselton. The facility will be in addition to the 40 acres near Horace, N.D., which is donated farmland where Grand Farm has been conducting its farm trials and ag technology testing.
agupdate.com
Scientific leader Magan Lewis balances work, life
Dr. Magan Lewis, equipment and automated field sensing lead from Bayer Crop Science, promotes the value of science to girls and women through mentorship. Lewis recently spoke at North Dakota State University (NDSU) during a presentation entitled: “Ignite Your Spark: Uplifting the Next Generation of Leaders in Agriculture.”. Lewis...
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
valleynewslive.com
Wish granted for dying veteran in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Allen Baumstarck, a dying Navy veteran in Fargo, had his final wish granted. That wish was to feel the rush of the wind on his face while riding a motorcycle one last time. “It’s such an honor, I don’t know if I can find...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
KFYR-TV
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton, ND. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.
fergusnow.com
NORWAYintheUSA Sets up Shop in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYntheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens, and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections. Owner Sarah Brunko...
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
ndsuspectrum.com
Do these donuts
Ever since I moved to Fargo I have heard a lot about Sandy’s Donuts, which is a breakfast staple in the community. I have had a Sandy’s donut here or there at random places but this was the first time I went in and chose my donuts. I...
fergusnow.com
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
KNOX News Radio
Strong winds blow through the RRV
Our balmy above normal temps as of late are taking a backseat to a taste of winter this week. Both the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center are calling for below normal temps for much of the country. On Sunday strong gusty...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
kfgo.com
Crews respond to rooftop fire at north Fargo Burger King
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters put out a small fire on the roof of a North Fargo fast food restaurant Monday morning. “Shortly after 5am we were contacted through 911 by an employee that showed for their shift at Burger King. They had smoke inside the building – unknown where it was coming from. Once crews arrived on scene, they went inside and couldn’t find anything burning on the interior, so we sent crews to the roof and we found that there was a fire in a rooftop air handling unit. Crews were quickly able to extinguish that fire and get the area overhauled – hopefully they can open up for normal business today,” Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County
(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
