Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say

By Lincoln Journal Star
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago
klin.com

Lincoln Police Busy Overnight

Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found

Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers

Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested

BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
WYMORE, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed After Meeting Woman For First Time

A Lincoln man says he had thousands of dollars stolen from his wallet after arranging to meet a woman he had began chatting with on Facebook a month ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man called police around 9:00 Thursday night near 32nd and O. “The two arranged to meet...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

