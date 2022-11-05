Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say

Read full article on original website
1011now.com
LSO investigating forgery case where $56,000 taken from woman’s bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forgery case where $56,000 was taken from a Firth woman’s bank account. On Monday, deputies took a forgery report from a 78-year-old woman. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, two of the woman’s checks from First State...
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
klkntv.com
Man overwhelmed by road rage pulled gun on Lincoln driver, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Monday after he pulled a gun on a driver who he believed cut him off, Lincoln Police say. Just before 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported having a gun pulled on him.
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
klin.com
LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers
Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
Sioux City Journal
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested
BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed After Meeting Woman For First Time
A Lincoln man says he had thousands of dollars stolen from his wallet after arranging to meet a woman he had began chatting with on Facebook a month ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man called police around 9:00 Thursday night near 32nd and O. “The two arranged to meet...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
Sioux City Journal
Teenage boys, 15 and 13, charged in connection with slaying of 19-year-old Omahan
OMAHA — Omaha police announced Friday that two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use...
Sioux City Journal
Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products worth $2.8 million, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
