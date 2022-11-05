Read full article on original website
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Walmart Closes Location In Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Estate Sale of Gladys Oliver Moncrief
Estate Sale of Gladys Oliver Moncrief Friday & Saturday 11/12-11/13, 8am-2pm Sunday 11/13, 12pm-4pm 487 Lake Ridge Dr, Alex City All kinds of furniture, dishes, cookware, Christmas decor, washer/dryer, outdoor furniture.
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
Jeffcoat steps down from Main Street Alexander City
Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years. As executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat helped to promote and support downtown Alexander City through Main Street. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure over the past four...
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Auburn Police arrest man in weekend shooting of 22-year-old woman
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend. Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree. During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block […]
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Nick Saban addresses performance of Alabama's coordinators amid struggles
Nick Saban was asked about Alabama’s coordinators on Monday, and explained how he feels about their performance during the season. Asked about the overall body of work of the offense and coordinator Bill O’Brien, Saban did not focus on one individual. “There’s things that we need to do...
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'
An exciting new assignment is coming as the Air Force Reserve’s 908th Airlift Wing. Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery will become the future training hub for pilots of Boeing’s MH-139A “Grey Wolf” helicopter making its debut at Air Force Bases across the country.
Auburn coaching candidate makes a simple, strong pitch to Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze appears to have made a huge statement towards him potentially getting the Auburn job by beating Arkansas in Fayetteville. Do not be shocked if Hugh Freeze is backing coaching in the SEC West next season. The disgraced former Ole Miss head coach seems to have...
Top 10 Head Coach Candidates for Auburn
Mike Farrell breaks down the ten best candidates to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers
RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches
Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
