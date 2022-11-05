ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

One victim in shooting at Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Dunham Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Sunday night shooting injures one in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials say that one man was shot on 1200 Dunham Street Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim is currently in the hospital. Police have provided no further details as to whether a suspect has been identified or caught.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying

(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS News

Coroner identifies 2 women found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – The two women found shot to death inside a residence in Hobart, Indiana on Friday afternoon have been identified. Hobart police responded to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check at the residence. Officers entered the residence and found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies, according to Hobart police.
HOBART, IN
22 WSBT

Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash

A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Southbound lane restrictions on North Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka starting Tuesday. Lanes will be restricted between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue for utility installations. Weather permitting, lanes should be back open by 5 p.m. on Friday.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
MISHAWAKA, IN

