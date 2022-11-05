Read full article on original website
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
abc57.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
abc57.com
Sunday night shooting injures one in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials say that one man was shot on 1200 Dunham Street Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim is currently in the hospital. Police have provided no further details as to whether a suspect has been identified or caught.
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
abc57.com
Man accused of marijuana possession, having firearm as serious violent felon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after officers found marijuana and a firearm in his possession despite being a serious violent felon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Todd Allen Gray Jr., 31, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession...
abc57.com
Man allegedly found with methamphetamine, cocaine after running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after officers found numerous drugs in a backpack he was carrying as he was running from police, according to the probable cause affidavit. Mercede Geter, 26, was arrested on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying
(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
CBS News
Coroner identifies 2 women found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) – The two women found shot to death inside a residence in Hobart, Indiana on Friday afternoon have been identified. Hobart police responded to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check at the residence. Officers entered the residence and found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies, according to Hobart police.
22 WSBT
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
abc57.com
Traffic restriction on Church Street, Main Street in Mishawaka Thursday
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Between the hours of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, the intersections of Church St and Main St will be placed into an all-way stop for traffic upgrades. Signage and barricades will be placed during this restriction, and motorists are...
abc57.com
Southbound lane restrictions on North Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka starting Tuesday. Lanes will be restricted between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue for utility installations. Weather permitting, lanes should be back open by 5 p.m. on Friday.
abc57.com
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
abc57.com
Arrest made in shots fired investigation and separate battery investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police made arrests in two separate investigations after discovering the subjects detained for a shots fired investigation were also suspects in a battery investigation. Police were called to the 500 block of E. Haney on Wednesday for reports of shots fired. During the investigation,...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
