ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Between the hours of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, the intersections of Church St and Main St will be placed into an all-way stop for traffic upgrades. Signage and barricades will be placed during this restriction, and motorists are...

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO