Georgia State

Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?

The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On

Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

