Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron
One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
Eleven Warriors
Nine Buckeyes Top 60 Snaps on Offense, Nine Buckeyes Surpass 50 Snaps on Defense As Ohio State Needs Four Quarters to Beat Northwestern
On paper, Saturday’s game at Northwestern was supposed to be an opportunity for Ohio State to play just about everyone on its travel roster. The paper, however, couldn’t account for the high winds that would effectively shut down the Buckeyes’ passing game and force Ohio State into a four-quarter battle in Evanston.
Eleven Warriors
It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.
Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is No. 2 in the Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
For the second straight week, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes are a perfect 9-0 this season, and despite a sluggish 21-7 win over Northwestern in a rainy and windy Evanston on Saturday, the CFP committee still believes Ohio State to be the second-best team in the nation behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Meanwhile, Tennessee and Oregon are the first two teams out.
Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game
Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
saturdaytradition.com
Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game
Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
Eleven Warriors
Sloppy Conditions and Sloppy Play Prevent More Freshmen From Playing Against Northwestern
For the first time since the 2017 Michigan game, the Buckeyes were tied with an opponent at halftime. With the horrible weather and an unexpectedly tight game, the majority of Ohio State's true freshmen found themselves sidelined for the second straight week. Ohio State did extend its lead to double...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Settle for 14-Point Win Over Northwestern Amid Bad Weather and Inconsistent Offense
The weather nor Ohio State's performance in it were worthy of winning a beauty contest but the Buckeyes did what mattered most - they left Evanston with a 21-7 victory - pushing their unblemished record to 8-0 with three regular season games left to play. Tough to digest in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Starts 2022-23 Season With Non-Conference Warmup Against Robert Morris
Monday marks the official start of the new men’s basketball season for Ohio State. Chris Holtmann and company unveil a retooled roster that features 10 first-time Buckeyes, six true freshmen and three scholarship transfers following the loss of two NBA draft picks in Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State passed its first test in last Tuesday’s exhibition with a 101-57 throttling of Chaminade, which nearly knocked off Louisville in a single-digit exhibition loss two days later, but the season begins in earnest against Robert Morris.
Eleven Warriors
Jesse Mendez Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week After Winning Michigan State Open Tournament Championship
Freshman Jesse Mendez was named NCAA Wrestler of the Week on Monday after running through the 133-pound field in the Michigan State Open tournament over the weekend. As a team, the Buckeyes won eight titles in the first action of the season and had three second-place finishes. Mendez had no...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Holds Its First Opponent to Single Digits, Buckeyes Ride Miyan Williams at Running Back and Jyaire Brown Enters Rotation at Cornerback
While Ohio State ranks eighth in the country in scoring defense with only 15.8 points allowed per game, the Buckeyes did not hold any opponent to single digits in their first eight games of the season. That changed on Saturday, when Ohio State yielded a season-low seven points to Northwestern.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President
Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's Tough Running Helps Power Ohio State to Win at Northwestern in Tough Conditions
But at the end of the day, Ohio State earned a win in awful weather, topping Northwestern on the road, 21-7. On a weekend in which two perennial powerhouses were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, we'll take it. 45 mph Wind. Yes, the wind was absolutely a factor in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season
There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
