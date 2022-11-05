Read full article on original website
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is predicting strong rip currents and tropical storm conditions Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. People living in or traveling to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida
Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Columbia County Sherriff apologizes to blind veteran after arrest, suspends deputies
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter is taking action after two deputies arrested a blind veteran after initially mistaking his walking cane for a firearm. The sheriff says the two deputies involved in the arrest of James Hodges on Oct. 31 will be suspended. Deputies Jayme...
Alabama Man And Woman Arrested After Kidnapping And Beating Girl In Florida
An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a child, transporting her to Florida, and beating her. On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies in Jackson County, Florida, responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping-abduction. When deputies arrived, they found
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JSO: Body of adult male found on Orion Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 4 a.m., JSO responded to 2500 block of Orion Street to assist JFRD with a call about an adult male laying in the roadway. Officials stated that the victim is between 50 and 60 years-old and was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
Columbia Sheriff ‘troubled’ by body camera video from arrest of legally blind man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an administrative investigation into a recent arrest of a legally blind man. Body camera video has been circulating online of the Monday, Oct. 31, arrest of James Hodges, 61, who was arrested for resisting arrest without violence.
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
St Lucie County prepares amidst hurricane watch
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St Lucie County officials are working to figure out what shelters and emergency services will look like and urge residents not to dismiss the storm as it could be a Category 1 hurricane. "I'd feel better if it's a 1 but you never know,"...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activates price gouging hotline ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's attorney general on Monday activated the state's price gouging hotline ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide. The activation comes following Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for 34 counties. In areas covered by the state of emergency,...
