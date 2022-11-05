ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida

Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WPTV

St Lucie County prepares amidst hurricane watch

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St Lucie County officials are working to figure out what shelters and emergency services will look like and urge residents not to dismiss the storm as it could be a Category 1 hurricane. "I'd feel better if it's a 1 but you never know,"...

