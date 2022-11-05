Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
The best Christmas markets to visit across the UK
Christmas markets have become more and more popular in recent years. You'll find them up and down the country, from Edinburgh to Bristol via Manchester and York. They are still a relatively new phenomenon in the UK, with most less than 20 years old. It's a different story in Germany and parts of France, where some have been going since medieval times.
BBC
Newcastle Fenwick Christmas window reveal attracts mixed views
The Fenwick Christmas window display has attracted a mixed response after its grand unveiling. The Newcastle department store teamed up with children's illustrator and author Lauren Child, to reveal Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf, on Sunday. But the online reveal was criticised for being "pre-recorded" and others said they...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
Christmas rail tickets on sale for many long-distance train operators
Forty-seven days before Christmas Day, Advance rail tickets are now on sale for the full festive season on the leading train operators.The Independent has checked the booking options for the leading long-distance train operators for the key Christmas and New Year period.LNER, which runs trains between Scotland, northeast England, Yorkshire and London King’s Cross, has just placed tickets for 21 December to 8 January on sale.It joins Great Western Railway, which is already selling seats up to early February 2023 between London, South Wales and the West of England.Overnight, Avanti West Coast has placed hundreds of thousands of Advance tickets...
Christmas TV ads: M&S and Sainsbury’s launch early amid living costs crisis
The Christmas ad season has kicked off with big retailers including Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer altering their plans as a consequence of the cost of living crisis. M&S’s clothing and home advert, which last year had an extravaganza inspired by Singin’ in the Rain and Busby Berkeley’s 1930s showgirls, this year puts charitable causes at the heart of its ad.
BBC
Emergency services prepare for busiest night of year
Scotland's emergency services have been preparing for their busiest night of the year. In Glasgow, they are watching over bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour. It comes less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Watch a panto 135metres in the air this Christmas
The lastminute.com London Eye is offering guests a unique Christmas pantomime performance 135metres over the capital. Opening on 14 December, the ‘Christmas Panto Pod’ will see one of the attraction’s 32 pods given a theatre-style makeover – decked out with velvet seats, spotlights, and mini stage.
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead. It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries. The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment"...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Halifax: Bonfire Night death streets like 'horror movie'
People living near a house where a teenager was fatally injured on Bonfire Night said the area was like a "horror movie" at this time of year. The 17-year-old boy, named locally as Qais Muhammad Ratyal, died after he reportedly fell into a greenhouse at the house on Vickerman Street, Halifax.
Average UK house price fell by 0.4% in October – Halifax
House prices recorded the biggest monthly fall in October since early 2021, according to an index.The average property value fell by 0.4%, marking the third month-on-month drop seen in the past four months, Halifax said.The latest month-on-month decrease follows monthly falls of 0.1% in both July and September and a 0.3% increase in August.Annual house price growth slowed to 8.3% in October, from 9.8% growth recorded in September.Across the UK, the average house price in October was £292,598, which was the lowest figure since May this year, although typical prices remained near record highs, Halifax said.Annual price growth among homemovers...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
King Charles begins Yorkshire visit with trips to Bradford and Leeds
The King has begun an official two-day visit to Yorkshire with a trip to the Bradford headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. Charles learned about sustainable farming, and chatted to staff, joking: "I hope they let you off at Christmas." He met young leaders at a reception at City Hall, before...
BBC
Warwick and Leamington Spa to offer free parking for festive shoppers
Shoppers are set to be able to park for free at weekends around Warwick and Leamington Spa in the run up to Christmas. Warwick District Council confirmed the plans at its cabinet meeting, acknowledging footfall was struggling in town centres. Spaces at Riverside House and Milverton Hill will be opened...
BBC
Digbeth roadworks: Firms fear survival in 'perfect storm'
Independent traders in Digbeth said ongoing roadworks had contributed to a "perfect storm" which they are struggling to survive. Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months as part of the delayed Eastside Metro tramline project. Ethan Webb, who has blamed the work for the closure of his cafe,...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ
The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”After discussing his tour...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Clay shoot expansion plan criticised by residents
A clay pigeon shooting ground has applied for permission to triple the number of shoots it holds each year. Brandon Wood Shooting Ground, near Stubton in Lincolnshire, wants to put on 150 events a year. The business said the increase would not have a "detrimental impact" on the area but...
