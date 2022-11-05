Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Food from the heart: Former Mansfield residents give back to Fla. hurricane victims
FORT MYERS — Doug Miller can’t fix the devastation of people’s homes and lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. But he can provide a little comfort in the way he knows best — with a hot, home cooked meal.
richlandsource.com
$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection
MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
richlandsource.com
Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort
ASHLAND -- In response to those in need in Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian, the congregation of Stone Lutheran Church in Ashland partnered with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) Disaster Response team and Sherwin Williams in October. The church collected disaster supplies that remain a priority as...
lara-mom.com
The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location
We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
richlandsource.com
Chesterville boy, 9, wins free telescope from Richland Astronomical Society
BELLVILLE — Maverick Shaw didn't know the real reason his parents dragged him into the board meeting on Saturday night. As members of the Richland Astronomical Society exchanged jokes, discussed leadership nominations and set dates for future events, the 9-year-old fidgeted in a folding chair in the back row.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month. The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Magic of...
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio
Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Alicia and Jon Orlando
March 12, 2022 | Most of us return from a week of business travel ready to put our feet up and relax in peace in our home. When Jon Orlando dropped his briefcase at the door in December 2013, he instead ended up hanging out with his roommate, Doug, and several of his friends, one of whom was Alicia Huber. She wondered how they hadn’t yet met, given the webs of their friend group, but the delayed meeting didn’t prove to be a barrier.
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes
Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
richlandsource.com
2022 Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library.
WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
