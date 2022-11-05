ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

richlandsource.com

$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection

MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

ASHLAND -- In response to those in need in Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian, the congregation of Stone Lutheran Church in Ashland partnered with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) Disaster Response team and Sherwin Williams in October. The church collected disaster supplies that remain a priority as...
ASHLAND, OH
lara-mom.com

The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location

We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio

Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
WORTHINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Alicia and Jon Orlando

March 12, 2022 | Most of us return from a week of business travel ready to put our feet up and relax in peace in our home. When Jon Orlando dropped his briefcase at the door in December 2013, he instead ended up hanging out with his roommate, Doug, and several of his friends, one of whom was Alicia Huber. She wondered how they hadn’t yet met, given the webs of their friend group, but the delayed meeting didn’t prove to be a barrier.
COLUMBUS, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

2022 Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library.
CRESTLINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH

