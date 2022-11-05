March 12, 2022 | Most of us return from a week of business travel ready to put our feet up and relax in peace in our home. When Jon Orlando dropped his briefcase at the door in December 2013, he instead ended up hanging out with his roommate, Doug, and several of his friends, one of whom was Alicia Huber. She wondered how they hadn’t yet met, given the webs of their friend group, but the delayed meeting didn’t prove to be a barrier.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO