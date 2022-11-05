Read full article on original website
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues
Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
Kansas Main Street Program hosting application workshop
TOPEKA – The Kansas Main Street program announced Monday it is seeking new communities to join the program in 2023. On Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., the program will host a virtual application workshop for communities interested in the program. “My administration rebuilt economic development tools like the Kansas...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15
Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
