DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We are back into a seasonably cold air mass across the state behind a powerful cold front that moved across Central Iowa around midday. This evening, blustery northwest winds will continue to usher cold air into the region and temperatures overnight into tomorrow morning will fall into the low 20s and upper teens—the first significant freeze we've had since mid October! Expect intervals of clouds during Friday around an area of low pressure that will be centered to our northeast. Temperatures this weekend will be anywhere from 15-20 degrees below average with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Despite the cold air, it will generally be dry. There will be a slight moderation in temperatures early next week; despite that, temperatures will stay below normal. We are monitoring a storm system that will form over Desert Southwest and Southern Plains. Some model guidance have this system moving northeast toward our area by Tuesday producing some wintry precipitation. However, there is considerable uncertainty with the track and evolution of this system, so we'll go conservative with chances of precipitation at this time. Another reinforcing blast of colder air will arrive by the end of next week.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO