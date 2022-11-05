ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger

By Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

It has become abundantly clear that remote work is here to stay , at least in some capacity. For entrepreneurs, that may be a blessing, allowing them to bypass expensive office space and provide more flexibility with where they work. Of course, if you're working away from an outlet for long periods of time, you need to be able to get a charge for your devices — especially if you're an Apple Watch wearer.

Fortunately, Black Friday is on the way, and you can save on all the gear you need to work remotely, right? Wrong. You don't have to wait until Black Friday because we're dropping prices on limited-item inventory throughout November, including on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain.

This ingenious device makes it easier to charge your Apple Watch on-the-go so you never run out of power. No more bulky, tangled chargers — this minimalistic pad clips onto your keychain easily and uses a microcomputer electronic system and magnetic center ring to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch . Just attach the watch to the charging pad, and you can walk around with it anywhere without worrying about the watch dropping off.

The charger has a 950mAh lithium-ion battery that can charge any Apple Watch series. With the four LED lights, you'll be able to tell the charging status at a moment's notice, and you can easily pack it into anything when you're not using it. Plus, you can even recharge the battery itself while you're charging your Apple Watch.

Why wait for Black Friday when you can lock in this deal now? Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for 62 percent off $49 at just $18.99. You can also get a two-pack for 63 percent off $99 at $36.99, or a four-pack for 63 percent off $199 at just $72.99.

Prices subject to change.

