Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less

Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items
From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days starts Monday with more savings throughout November
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
Best 75-inch TV deals in October 2022
In need of a new TV? Here are the best 75-inch TV deals from every retailer.
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
For Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and 15 Smart Displays Are Down to Lowest Prices Ever
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon’s smart displays are so incredibly useful. Its two biggest options, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, have just been given their lowest prices to date thanks to Alexa’s upcoming birthday. If you’ve been holding off for a while, this is the time to get them. Currently, both smart displays are 32% off their normal prices — making them a smidge under $170. That’s tempting to know because the Echo Show 15 was previously at $190 back in...
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
msn.com
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
