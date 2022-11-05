ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less

By Smart Shopping Team
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Android Police

Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
SPY

For Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and 15 Smart Displays Are Down to Lowest Prices Ever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon’s smart displays are so incredibly useful. Its two biggest options, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, have just been given their lowest prices to date thanks to Alexa’s upcoming birthday. If you’ve been holding off for a while, this is the time to get them. Currently, both smart displays are 32% off their normal prices — making them a smidge under $170. That’s tempting to know because the Echo Show 15 was previously at $190 back in...
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?

With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy