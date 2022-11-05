Read full article on original website
Kristi Murphy
2d ago
looks like Billings is building slums for drug users, homeless, and illegals. sad to see the City destroyed. It used to be a really great place to visit. It is no longer a safe place to live or visit. We used to love to go stay downtown and paint the town RED. Now we don't dare due to the crime and violence down there. Even the West end is bad. we stayed in the C'mon inn after having surgery and our vehicle and others were broken in to. No where in Billings is safe once the sun goes down!
3
This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors
I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
KULR8
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
Powerball draws hopefuls to lucky spot in Billlings
Powerball fever spreading fast in Montana with the record $1.9 billion dollar jackpot. A lot of people stood in line at McFiny's to buy Powerball tickets on Monday.
Laurel Outlook
Hollywood studio looking for 50 Laurel people for extras on film
A Hollywood studio is casting for a major motion picture, and they want people who look like they are still in the 1990s. Casting director Tina Buckingham said she is looking for about 50 extras to be used in the film in November and December. Most of it will be shot in Billings and Laurel. The Laurel shoot will take place on Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
yourbigsky.com
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome
If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
yourbigsky.com
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
NBCMontana
Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
A big blast of Winter arrives
Winter has come early as frigid temperatures along with daily snow showers will be the big weather story this week.
Yes, You Can Overdose On THC. Montana Teens Learn Dabs Are Danger
Montana has finally legalized recreational Marijuana use. Now, just because it's legal, it doesn't exactly mean it's not dangerous. Yes, you can in fact overdose on THC just like two Billings teens. Have you heard of Dabs? Most of you have, sure, but for the newbies read on. Dabs are...
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
irvineweekly.com
Cannabis Business Owner Issues Warning After High School Students Got Sick From Dabbing
After some high school kids overdosed on dabs, a cannabis business owner emphasized the importance of educating kids and parents on cannabis. A cannabis business owner from Billings, Montana, wants to make people aware of the dangers of dabbing. His statement comes after some local high school students reported feeling sick after consuming some dabs.
