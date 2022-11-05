ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Kristi Murphy
2d ago

looks like Billings is building slums for drug users, homeless, and illegals. sad to see the City destroyed. It used to be a really great place to visit. It is no longer a safe place to live or visit. We used to love to go stay downtown and paint the town RED. Now we don't dare due to the crime and violence down there. Even the West end is bad. we stayed in the C'mon inn after having surgery and our vehicle and others were broken in to. No where in Billings is safe once the sun goes down!

This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors

I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
Hollywood studio looking for 50 Laurel people for extras on film

A Hollywood studio is casting for a major motion picture, and they want people who look like they are still in the 1990s. Casting director Tina Buckingham said she is looking for about 50 extras to be used in the film in November and December. Most of it will be shot in Billings and Laurel. The Laurel shoot will take place on Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church.
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome

If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
