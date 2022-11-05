ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

South Padre Island named top Veterans Day fishing destination, says online blog

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — With Veterans Day around the corner, South Padre Island is labeled as one of the most beautiful spots on the Texas coast for the holiday.

According to Fishingbooker.com South Padre Island is the perfect place for some well-earned rest and recreation.

In addition to the island’s natural beauty, SPI can also brag about its numerous fisheries, according to the blog.

The waters of the Lower Laguna Madre are hailed as some of the most fertile inshore fishing grounds in the U.S., producing such fish as Redfish, Black Drum, Speckled Trout, Sheepshead, and Snook

If heading out offshore South Padre Island also offers boat charters . If the weather is favorable deep-water fishing will be good, with bottom fish such as Grouper, Tilefish, Amberjack, and Snapper, as well as Tuna, Wahoo, and Marlin.

Fishingbooker added that SPI has many catch-and-cook restaurants that are willing to fry up that special catch.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

