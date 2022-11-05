Read full article on original website
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Slavery outlawed in some, but not all, states where it was on the ballot
Voters in several states have approved ballot measures to change their constitutions to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
‘They’re risking their lives to come here. There must be a reason’: how Dover really feels about migrants
The home secretary talks of ‘invasion’. Council leaders say Kent is ‘at breaking point’. But what’s the mood on the street in the town at the heart of the small boat crossings?
An 18-mile hike with a baby? Why this mom and grandma tackled Big Bear as a family
Chelsey Evans, her baby and her mom tackled the HIGHLANDER 15 together, proving that motherhood can mean more outdoor adventures.
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of Nevada, where three incumbent Democrats faced stiff challenges on Tuesday. Amodei, a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, has carried at least 58% of the vote since he won his first full term in a special election in 2011. His sprawling district includes Reno, Sparks and Carson City, as well as rural areas across the state from south of Lake Tahoe to north of Elko. Krause, the chairwoman of the Nevada Native Caucus and a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, was largely unknown and woefully underfunded.
