Save $400 on Anker’s most powerful portable power station if you sign up for preorder alerts

By Brandt Ranj
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Imghk_0izrTf5L00 Anker's most powerful generator yet is $400 if you preorder. Anker

Anker has established itself as one of the most popular charging accessory makers, and the company has expanded its portfolio from cables and pocket-friendly power banks into high-capacity charging hubs called power stations.

Anker announced the PowerHouse 767, its most premium power station yet, at an event held in New York City earlier this month. Final pricing and launch details are still to come, but the company is offering early adopters a $400 discount if they submit their e-mail address to receive a preorder notification. The discount comes by way of a coupon code sent to your e-mail. While final pricing hasn’t been announced, the Anker PowerHouse 757 costs $1,399.99 (though it’s currently $150 off). Anker says the PowerHouse 767’s official preorder will launch Nov. 14.

The PowerHouse 767 is sure to be expensive, but its high price is justified. It has a capacity of 2048Wh and is equipped with four AC outlets, two 12V car sockets, a 30A RV plug, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. This power station has a maximum power output of 2400W, which means it can fully recharge phones, tablets, or computers multiple times, or power a small appliance for hours with no problems. The power station’s battery level, power output, and power input are all shown in real-time on its screen, which is handy if you’re trying to conserve energy during a blackout or while camping.

The display is flanked by buttons that let you turn on a power-saving mode, or enable and disable sets of inputs. Despite its ultra-high capacity, Anker says the PowerHouse 767 can be fully recharged in just two-and-a-half hours and will be compatible with its upcoming 200W solar panels for completely sustainable charging. Part of the PowerHouse 767’s appeal is its suitcase-like design, which features a retractable handle and a pair of wheels. It’s designed to be taken on the road, in RVs, on the beach, by the lake, or to whatever remote area you’re headed to next. If you’re planning on camping next year, or want to be uber-prepared for intense weather, Anker’s $400 discount is a no-brainer.

Signing up to receive a preorder notification and discount code for the PowerHouse 767 requires no monetary commitment, and Anker is upping the ante by offering a chance to get a $50 power bank for free. This promotion is only going to be available for a limited time, so if you have any interest in the Anker PowerHouse 767 , we recommend signing up to receive your coupon code sooner than later.

