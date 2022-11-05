Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
WCAX
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
WCAX
Many New York voters say they’re looking for change
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many New Yorkers who made their way to the polls on Tuesday said they’re looking for changes. There was a steady stream of voters in Crown Point and Ticonderoga, even in the middle of the day. Many of them told WCAX News it’s time for...
WCAX
Election analysis of key regional races
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
WCAX
Jewish community learns to be proud of desert history
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Antisemitic rhetoric has plagued the Jewish community for years and still continues today, but local kids are being taught to be proud of what they believe. Students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls and singing Jewish songs...
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
WCAX
YCQM NOV. 6, 2022
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Burlington Tuesday approved by a 75% margin a $165 million bond to build a new high school to replace the building shuttered two years ago by PCB contamination. The unofficial final vote was 11,903 to 3,781. Burlington’s mayor and school officials Tuesday night expressed...
WCAX
Sharing their stories at Vermont Vets Town Hall in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Sunday in Colchester, veterans were invited to share their stories and civilians were invited to listen. “It’s really remarkable. Everyone has their own relationship to their time in uniform time in service. And with these events, there’s veterans of all generations that come out to talk about that, and there’s always a common thread,” said Jon Turner, a veteran and the event host.
Colchester Sun
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its Facebook and Instagram pages
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its pages on Facebook and Instagram each week in November. For a chance of winning participants can like the recreation department's Instagram and Facebook page and like and share their Facebook post. Prizes available each week include:. Essex Area...
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis question causes confusion for Essex County New York voters
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Voters in North Elba, Jay, and Wilmington who are waiting until election day to vote in person will see a potentially confusing question on their ballot regarding legalizing retail recreational cannabis shops and consumption. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state last year, but...
WCAX
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
