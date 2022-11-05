ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Making Food Fun event at Forest Park in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Buy Local Food, Making Food Fun is in partnership with the Winter Farmers’ Market at Forest Park. At the event, there will be:

  • A kid-friendly cooking demo with a personal chef and cooking instructor Bella Foodie.
  • An apple tasting with Red Fire Farm — track your favorites!
  • Decorate-your-own pumpkin for your Thanksgiving centerpiece.
  • Food to try! Cider samples from Bashista Orchards and harvest mini muffins from Elke’s Baked Goods.
  • Farmers’ market scavenger hunt and activity sheets for kids.

The event is free and begins from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park on Saturday in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA
