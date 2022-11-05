Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.

