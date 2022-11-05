ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

African American Film series returns to Flint

Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint art gallery to host its final open mic night

Flint, MI – Buckham Gallery in downtown Flint will host its final open mic event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., concluding a long-running, monthly series. Nic Custer, an event organizer and emcee for Buckham’s open mic nights, said that the gallery is unofficially passing the baton to Flint Renaissance Era, an artist collective that started hosting its own monthly open mic nights across the street at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub on Oct. 7.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint gets spooky and silly for Halloween 2022

Flint, MI—From Flint Community Schools to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Vehicle City came alive with costumes both scary and goofy for this year’s Halloween. Take a look through a few of the community’s many events in the gallery below.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint motorcycle group rides into Halloween

Flint, MI—Wyatt Zywicki first started posting fliers about group motorcycle rides in Flint, Mich. under the name 810 BIKELIFE about two years ago, he said, but he didn’t expect riders to show up in droves. “Last year, we were lucky to get 20 bikes at a time out...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in November

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout November, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and squash.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s a round-up of Flint’s Halloween Events

Flint, MI – Flint organizers are celebrating the Halloween season through a series of events in the days leading up to the holiday on October 31, 2022, including trick-or-treating, art fairs and a free film. See a list of the events below:. Saturday, October 29. Halloween Happenings | 11...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in November

Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout November 2022. Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for individuals 6 months old or above unless stated otherwise. Alternatively, people can...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Trustee takes over Lockhart’s Flint facility after company filed bankruptcy

Flint, MI—A trustee has taken control of Lockhart Chemical Company’s Flint facility following the manufacturer’s bankruptcy filing this month. Lockhart, which is responsible for this summer’s chemical leak along the Flint River, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 10, 2022. Since then, the facility at 4302 James P Cole Blvd. has been under the possession of bankruptcy trustee Natalie Lutz Cardiello.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint allocates $5.25 million for Buick City development

Flint, MI—Flint City Council allocated $5.25 million towards industrial development Buick City, a former General Motors site, at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. In two resolutions, city council unanimously agreed to allocate $5.25 million toward the site’s redevelopment. Of these funds, $3.25 million come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $2 million from a Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant.
FLINT, MI
