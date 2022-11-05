Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
African American Film series returns to Flint
Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.
Goodbye to ‘the heartbeat of Flint’: Mark Baldwin is remembered for his love of city, community
Flint, MI— Depending on who you talk to, Mark Baldwin was many things. He was an urban farm owner, a photographer, a neighbor, a friend, a lunch buddy, a community organizer, “a force,” or the best person to call when you needed just about anything. But if...
Flint art gallery to host its final open mic night
Flint, MI – Buckham Gallery in downtown Flint will host its final open mic event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., concluding a long-running, monthly series. Nic Custer, an event organizer and emcee for Buckham’s open mic nights, said that the gallery is unofficially passing the baton to Flint Renaissance Era, an artist collective that started hosting its own monthly open mic nights across the street at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub on Oct. 7.
The Nov. 8 general election is tomorrow: here’s some helpful info for Flint voters
Flint, MI– Michigan’s 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, and City of Flint residents have numerous ways to make their voices heard even if they haven’t registered to vote prior to Election Day or cannot vote in-person. Voting precincts will open at 7...
Flint gets spooky and silly for Halloween 2022
Flint, MI—From Flint Community Schools to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Vehicle City came alive with costumes both scary and goofy for this year’s Halloween. Take a look through a few of the community’s many events in the gallery below.
Flint motorcycle group rides into Halloween
Flint, MI—Wyatt Zywicki first started posting fliers about group motorcycle rides in Flint, Mich. under the name 810 BIKELIFE about two years ago, he said, but he didn’t expect riders to show up in droves. “Last year, we were lucky to get 20 bikes at a time out...
Nominees announced for Flint & Genesee Group’s annual ‘Art of Achievement Awards’
Flint, MI—Nominations are in and judging is underway for the Flint & Genesee Group’s “Art of Achievement Awards.”. Now in its eighth year, the annual awards celebration recognizes business excellence and community leadership in Flint and Genesee County. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022...
Flint students face early literacy challenges but show other academic growth
Flint, MI—While Flint Community Schools (FCS) students have shown recent improvement in math and reading, school officials report that early literacy skills among the district’s youngest scholars have continued to decline. At an Oct. 26 Flint Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Diona Clingman, executive director of academics...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in November
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout November, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and squash.
Here’s a round-up of Flint’s Halloween Events
Flint, MI – Flint organizers are celebrating the Halloween season through a series of events in the days leading up to the holiday on October 31, 2022, including trick-or-treating, art fairs and a free film. See a list of the events below:. Saturday, October 29. Halloween Happenings | 11...
While Flint voters await results, snapshots from Election Day 2022
Flint, MI—Flint voters looking for local 2022 general election outcomes will need to wait a bit longer. As of 11:07 p.m., over three hours after polls closed on Nov. 8, only 32 of Genesee County’s 206 precincts had reported any results. Statewide races are still tabulating as well,...
Funding secured, Flint extends deadline for water service line replacements
Flint, MI–Given a recent funding extension from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Flint residents can continue to request free replacements of their lead water service lines. The city originally agreed to have the water service line replacement project completed by 2019 per a settlement agreement between Concerned Pastors...
Flint MTA to provide free local fixed route, Your Ride fares on election day
Flint, MI—On Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will provide free fare on all local fixed route and Your Ride services, according to a Nov. 2 press release. “The Mass Transportation Authority is committed to providing transportation in our community that meets and exceeds...
‘The data makes us invisible’: UM-Flint adds Middle Eastern, North African option after push from advocacy group
Flint, MI—When Lucine Jarrah got to the race and ethnicity questions on her application for the University of Michigan-Flint, she faced a problem all too familiar to her: being Lebanese, none of the options for race fit her identity. “It’s just disappointing,” said Jarrah, who now serves as the...
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in November
Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout November 2022. Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for individuals 6 months old or above unless stated otherwise. Alternatively, people can...
Congressman Kildee announces legislation to secure funding for Flint Fire Department
Flint, MI– Congressman Dan Kildee announced legislation to help the Flint Fire Department, and other fire departments within his district, hire new staff, purchase equipment and improve their services. The congressman announced the Fire Grant and Safety Act at a press conference outside the Joe Davis Jr. Fire Station...
Students, faculty share concerns over UM-Flint’s ‘strategic transformation’
Flint, MI—As the University of Michigan-Flint undertakes an initiative to address its financial woes and declining enrollment, a coalition of students, staff and faculty are urging school officials against implementing further cuts to campus programs. During an Oct. 20, 2022 University of Michigan Board of Regents meeting, members of...
Health network asks Flint residents to help protect children, elderly from respiratory virus RSV
Flint, MI—Hamilton Community Health Network is reminding Flint parents and seniors to watch for signs of Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) as flu season begins to kick in. RSV is a respiratory virus that acts and feels remarkably like the common cold but can cause severe infection in infants and older adults.
Trustee takes over Lockhart’s Flint facility after company filed bankruptcy
Flint, MI—A trustee has taken control of Lockhart Chemical Company’s Flint facility following the manufacturer’s bankruptcy filing this month. Lockhart, which is responsible for this summer’s chemical leak along the Flint River, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 10, 2022. Since then, the facility at 4302 James P Cole Blvd. has been under the possession of bankruptcy trustee Natalie Lutz Cardiello.
Flint allocates $5.25 million for Buick City development
Flint, MI—Flint City Council allocated $5.25 million towards industrial development Buick City, a former General Motors site, at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. In two resolutions, city council unanimously agreed to allocate $5.25 million toward the site’s redevelopment. Of these funds, $3.25 million come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $2 million from a Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant.
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0