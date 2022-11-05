Sounding off: Book bans, loan forgiveness, secure election, Mike Tomlin, respect for police, Biden's prophesies, birth control

Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Candidate Said Elites Drink Blood, Sell ‘Baby Body Parts’ After Abortion
Kristina Karamo, the Trump-backed GOP candidate for Michigan secretary of state, once expressed support in 2020 for one of QAnon’s most outlandish conspiracies: that elites drink the blood of children and ‘sell baby body parts’ after abortions. VICE News obtained an audio recording of Karamo’s appearance on...
Biden stumbles through abortion speech, closes with 'thank you, I'm sorry'
President Biden stumbled through an abortion speech on Tuesday and closed by saying, "Thank you, I'm sorry." Biden gave the speech on Tuesday during a "Restore Roe" rally held by the Democratic National Committee that was held at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. Biden, while trying to express his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warns of Pennsylvania election fraud before vote counting starts
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is warning about the potential for election fraud in Pennsylvania before officials have even started counting ballots. “The way they do elections in Pennsylvania unfortunately is deeply messed up,” the Texas Republican said during the latest edition of his podcast. As Cruz talked...
Senate Dems Criticize Biden Admin For Discouraging Abortion Pill Prescriptions Before Pregnancy
The drugs used in medication abortions are safe and effective — and experts say advance provision is crucial for abortion care after the fall of Roe v. Wade.
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In the House, meanwhile, Democrats kept seats in districts...
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
What Poland Tells America About Abortion Politics
Democrats and Republicans alike can learn from the only other country to roll back the legal right to abortion in the last 15 years.
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?
In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.
Washington Examiner
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works
It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
NPR shocks by airing audio of woman getting an abortion: 'Disturbing and evil on every level'
NPR shocked listeners on Thursday when it aired audio of a Michigan woman having an abortion as part of a spotlight on the issue before the midterms.
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
To Stop An Abortion-Rights Amendment, Conservatives Are Attacking LGBTQ Rights
A new ad in Michigan tries to exploit confusion and anxiety over gender-affirming care.
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Democratic Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen says he regrets 2018 donation to pro-life group
Incumbent District 3 Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen made a $50 donation in 2018 to A Caring Pregnancy Center, a Pueblo-based anti-abortion clinic. When asked by the Chieftain about the donation, he said if he knew more about the clinic at the time, he would not have made it. Hinrichsen told the Chieftain...
