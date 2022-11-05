ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis Genge warns former teammates ‘the gloves are off’ ahead of Argentina clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
England prop Ellis Genge has warned Argentina “the gloves are off” when he places his admiration for the Pumas on ice for Sunday’s collision at Twickenham.

Genge played alongside Tomas Lavanini, Julian Montoya and Matias Moroni when at Leicester, describing the trio who start for the tourists as “heroes” because of their no nonsense approach to the game.

But for 80 minutes the hard-running Bristol prop is ready to transform from friend to enemy when the Autumn Nations Series launches with a dress rehearsal for the rivals’ pool opener at next year’s World Cup.

“They’re heroes, honestly. Bar some of the English boys they’re probably some of the best I’ve got on with people,” Genge said.

“I just think they’re so honest and so true, straight up and down, no ambiguity about where you stand.

“(Argentina captain) Julian Montoya has been one of the best players in the world this year and he’s leading his country out at Twickenham against current and former teammates.

I have huge respect for all three of them but at the same time, the gloves are off when it comes to playing.

“Me and him always spoke about the prospect of playing against each other, saying that we wouldn’t want to do it, and here we are.

“He opened my eyes up to how effective hookers can be within the scrum. When they say hookers are the heart of the scrum and lead it, he really embodied that.

“He’s a master of his art and he’s class around the park as well. For me, he’s a world player of the year nominee.

“I’m going to treasure every moment of playing against the three of them. I have huge respect for all three of them but at the same time, the gloves are off when it comes to playing.”

